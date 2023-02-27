A request to reduce the number of parking spaces on a Neshannock Township property is a step toward construction of a Dollar General store.
Franklin Land Associates, doing business as New Castle (Wilmington) DPP, LLC of Brentwood, Tennessee, has applied to the township for a variance to reduce the number of required parking spaces in its plan.
The Neshannock Township Zoning Hearing Board will conduct a public hearing at 7 p.m. March 14 at the municipal building at 3131 Mercer Road to consider the request.
The company proposes to purchase the 1.7-acre lot on the northeast corner Wilmington Road and Mission Meade Drive, from its current owners Gregory E. and Alicia A. Measel. Its plans are to plans build a 12,480-square-foot general retail store with an access drive, parking lot, utilities and stormwater management measures, according to information in its variance application.
According to application, an existing single-family home will be demolished and removed as part of the proposed land development project. The property is in a highway commercial zone (C-2) of the township, and the store is a permitted use there.
While the zoning ordinance requires one space for every 200 square feet of gross floor area, that would require 63 parking spaces, while the plan includes only 50 parking spaces to serve the store.
The applicant cannot fit all 63 required spaces in the plan because of site limitations,that include a wetland patch along the northern boundary and a required stormwater retention area, the application states.
The company is looking to reduce the number of required spaces to 50 and is thus seeking a variance for that reduction.
The 50 spaces are 20 or more spaces greater than are provided in the company’s other Dollar General stores.
The plan for the new store also exceeds the company’s other stores in square footage by 2,000 or 3,000 square feet or more.
The plan notes that other stores typically have only 10 to 15 cars in them at any given time.
Dollar General currently has two other stores within two miles of each other on Wilmington Road in a free-standing building at Hazelcroft Avenue and in the Field Club Commons plaza.
Attempts to contact a spokesman from the main development company, GBT Realty Corp., were unsuccessful Monday for information about whether one of those stores would move, or whether all three stores would be open for business.
