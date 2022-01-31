After much debate and even a court action, Dollar General has opened at 1102 Highland Ave.
According to a company news release, Dollar General stores provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.
The new New Castle location, which will employ six to 10 workers, includes the company’s new home décor section as well as an expanded party preparation selection.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new New Castle store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location, ” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.
Not everyone has felt that way.
In order to proceed, the project — originally proposed in 2018 — needed a conditional use permit and a zoning overlay that would permit and encourage the development and use of property on main thoroughfares located in or near residential neighborhoods.
Proponents of local history had challenged the legality of the overlay, saying that the store did not belong in the heart of the North Hill Historic District. Nearby residents — including former Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo — objected to the noise and traffic increases they believed the store would cause.
City council approved the overlay by a 3-2 vote, but Mastrangelo vetoed the action. Developer Penn Tex Ventures LLC filed a legal action challenging Mastrangelo's authority to issue the veto, and Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge ultimately ruled in the developer's favor.
Delays and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed construction, but a former funeral home that occupied the site was razed in August, and construction began shortly after.
To commemorate the opening of the store, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new Dollar General store openings.
The addition of the New Castle store also opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.