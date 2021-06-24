Dollar General gets conditional go-ahead for North Hill store

The developer for a North Hill Dollar General received a conditional go-ahead by New Castle's city council on Thursday for the controversial project.
Brad Roman, of Larson Design Group, and Austin Weinman, a principal at PennTex Ventures, presented the latest tweaks to the building plans. The city's planning commission approved the original plans, but the county planning board brought up issues with the amount of parking spaces and buffers between property lines.
Weinman asked council for a conditional go-ahead on the project while various permits are waiting to be returned. Council agreed, and solicitor Ted Saad read a resolution formally creating the agreement. Conditions include plans being signed off by the city's engineer.
"We are trying to get this thing up and built so that way we can start sometime later this year," Weinman said. "With the winter setting in, we have a 120- to 150-day build time. We would request that conditional approval to expedite that time frame."
PennTex Ventures plans to demolish a former funeral home at 1102 Highland Avenue and build a 9,100-square-foot store in its footprint between Leasure and Winter avenues. The project, originally introduced in 2019, is moving forward this year after a court battle that allowed the zoning overlay in which the business will reside.
Weinman said fixes for issues have been resubmitted to the city's engineer, conservation district and to the county. A permit from PennDOT should be returned in about four or five weeks, he said.
Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile said she was happy to see a monument-style sign included in the updated designs.
"The high sign would not be conducive to that neighborhood no matter what," she said.
Councilman Tim Fulkerson said the building PennTex Ventures built recently in Hermitage blends in well with its surroundings, calling it "a first-class building."
Weinman and Larson, when asked by council president Tom Smith, indicated the lights on the building and property will have shields so as to not bother neighbors.
The Dollar General discussions again brought a group of North Hill residents to council to speak out against the project.
Audrey Przybylski spoke of documents that show the zoning overlay allowing the store is in conflict with the North Hill Historic District overlay on things like building and sign height. During the public comment period she said a new zoning overlay can't supersede a previous one on the books.
Linda Garcia, also from the North Hill area, asked council who the franchise owner was going to be. Smith advised her to email or ask Weinman for those details.
A previous timeline for the project included construction to begin in August with the store open by January.
