A second attempt to open a Dollar General store along Highland Avenue is being made after a similar effort failed three years ago.
The plan is the same as it was then and includes demolishing the former Leyde-Tanner-Reynolds Funeral Home at 1102 Highland Ave. for a store that would take up the block between East Leasure and Winter avenues. This effort, unlike the 2018 plan, has the support of Mayor Chris Frye and all five members of city council.
A letter signed by Frye, council president Tom Smith and council members Tim Fulkerson, MaryAnne Gavrile, Bryan Cameron and Patsy Cioppa to the developers of the project state the “unfortunate obstacles that have been encountered during the approval process,” but assures the mayor and council are fully behind the project.
“We firmly believe the store’s upgraded design will undeniably blend into our North Hill Historic District,” the letter, sent Thursday morning, said. “Furthermore, the convenient location along one of our major thoroughfares would certainly result in being frequently patronized.”
Such a warm welcome wasn’t offered in 2018 to PennTex Ventures, LLC, a Texas-based developer behind the plan. After a negative recommendation from the city’s zoning board, the plan won approval from city council with a narrow 3-2 vote. Former Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo, who lives about a block north of the proposed site, vetoed the decision, setting off a court battle.
Mastrangelo was just one of several neighborhood residents who contended the area is zoned as residential and that businesses should locate to properly zoned sites.
PennTex appealed Mastrangelo’s veto, and and Lawrence County common pleas Judge John W. Hodge agreed in court, which created a “Neighborhood Improvement Overlay District” along Highland Avenue which would allow a business to locate there. That decision created the zoning overlay, although ultimately no store was ever opened in that spot.
Of council’s current members, only Smith and Fulkerson were seated during the 2018 discussions.
Frye succeeded Mastrangelo after winning election in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.