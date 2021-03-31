WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Justice has received reports that fraudsters are creating fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine surveys for consumers to fill out with the promise of a prize or cash at the conclusion of the surveys.
In reality, the surveys are used to steal money from consumers and unlawfully capture consumers’ personal information.
Consumers receive the surveys via email and text message, and are told that, as a gift for filling out the survey, they can choose from various free prizes, such as an iPad Pro.
The messages claim that the consumers need only pay shipping and handling fees to receive their prize. Victims provide their credit card information and are charged for shipping and handling fees, but never receive the promised prize. Victims also are exposing their personally identifiable information (PII) to scammers, thereby increasing the probability of identity theft.
Unless from a known and verified source, consumers should never click on links in text messages or emails claiming to be a vaccine survey, a U.S. Attorney's office news release advises.
Schemes that use links embedded in unsolicited text messages and emails in attempts to obtain personally identifiable information are commonly referred to as phishing schemes.
Phishing messages may look like they come from government agencies, financial intuitions, shipping companies and social media companies, among many others.
People should carefully examine any message purporting to be from a company and should not click on a link in an unsolicited email or text message.
Remember that companies generally do not contact people to ask for their usernames or passwords. When in doubt, contact the entity purportedly sending you the message, but do not rely on any contact information in the potentially fraudulent message.
Anyone who receives a text message or email that claims to be a COVID-19 vaccine survey and contains a link or other contact information should report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) by calling (866) 720-5721 or through the fraud center's web complaint form at: www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud.
Such intellectual property crimes s also may be reported to federal law enforcement at the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) at http://www.IPRCenter.gov.
Anyone who believes they may have entered information into a fraudulent website can find resources on how to protect your information at: www.identitytheft.gov.
To learn more about identifying and protecting yourself from phishing attempts, visit www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-recognize-and-avoid-phishing-scams or https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/spoofing-and-phishing.
Further information about major scams targeting American consumers can be found at the Justice Department’s Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force website: https://www.justice.gov/civil/consumer-protection-branch/transnational-elder-fraud-strike-force.
This alert is provided by the IPR Center and the Consumer Protection Branch of the department’s civil division.
For more information about the Consumer Protection Branch, visit http://www.justice.gov/civil/consumer-protection-branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.