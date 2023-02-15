In two separate bizarre sets of circumstances, New Castle police were busy Wednesday looking for clues about two sets of human remains found in two different locations within the city limits.
The police returned to a tract of land southwest of the inner city in the morning, using cadaver dogs from Maryland to look for more evidence after a human skull was found on the property last weekend.
The exact location of the land has not been identified because police are continuing their search to find more clues and to keep people out so as not to compromise the scene.
Police Chief Bobby Salem said that while on that location, the police received another unrelated tip there might be someone dead inside the burned out Days Inn building downtown, which was destroyed by fire in early January.
The cadaver dogs, owned by Heather Roche of SearchK9s of Annapolis, then were taken to that location later in the day. They focused their sniffers on the burned out shell of the former hotel that burned Jan. 7 and has since been condemned, and the dogs hit on another positive.
The police called in Graziani Construction Inc., which excavated the site, exposing a body of an unknown person underneath the rubble.
Members of the New Castle police and fire departments continued searching through the charred remains of the building Wednesday night, looking for clues to the person’s identity or more evidence of what happened there.
Neither set of remains found at either site has been identified yet, Salem emphasized Wednesday night. He said with the help of the dogs, more remains were found Wednesday at the scene where the skull was found and other investigative units are being utilized there, he said.
He said forensic testing is being done on the evidence already found, and also on the charred remains found within the hotel. He said they do not know the gender or identity yet of either of the individuals.
“We’re hoping we can identify them soon,” he said, noting that there are several missing people in town and he is hoping that somehow those two cases, which are unrelated, can both be resolved to give families closure.
But as of right now, “we just don’t know yet,” he said.
The story of the skull developed when a man and his son were walking on property near the city line and found it on the ground in a wooded area, and it was reported to the police.
Salem said they are trying to find dental records and use other scientific means to try to identify the person, but so far, they have come up empty.
He said while they were at that scene was when they got information from someone that there might be a body in the hotel, so they agreed to take the dogs there to search.
The dogs, having done their good deed twice, returned to Maryland Wednesday night.
Marcia Black, leader of the Walkers Volunteer Search Party group that helps to search for missing people, said she is wondering if the person found is someone who was reported missing around the same time of the Days Inn fire and has not yet been located.
“It’s sad to say, but I’m hoping for a family that they’re not going to be waiting 10 years to figure this out,” she said.
Salem said the forensic work and investigations into both cases are continuing and more details will be provided as the police learn more.
