Wilmington Township resident Lynn Foltz found two stray dogs sitting at her back door on Wednesday.
It was soon discovered the dogs had come from Wisconsin.
“We’re not quite sure how they got here,” said Lawrence County Humane Society Manager Margie Seelbaugh.
Beatrice and Luna are a Labrador retriever/pitbull and a Siberian Husky/shepherd mix, respectively.
Both were chipped and believed to have originally come from Texas. The owner of the 7-year-old dogs had given them to a friend when he moved to Wisconsin.
The friend did not keep the dogs.
The original owner was found in Massachusetts and surrendered the dogs to the humane society.
“The original owner is highly upset,” Seelbaugh said.
A veterinarian will examine the dogs. Beatrice is severely underweight and has skin problems.
Shelter personnel plan to get the dogs healthy and place them for adoption.
Seelbaugh said the dogs are friendly and were adopted together when they were three months old; they do not have to be readopted together.
She said the dogs were away from the original owner for about 10 months before being found and if anyone has additional information on how the dogs may have gotten to Lawrence County to contact the society at (724) 654-8520 or the Pennsylvania Dog Law Enforcement Bureau at (717) 787-3062.
Seelbaugh also said, Tank, a pitbull who has been with the shelter for over a year, is ready for adoption. She said he is friendly and loves to go hiking and camping and going for car rides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.