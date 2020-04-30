A city resident who wants to honor Vietnam veterans exposed to Agent Orange plans to open a monument in Cascade Park this June.
"Our Vietnam vets have not been treated very well when they came from Vietnam," said Hugh Coryea. "They were spit on when they (came) home."
Coryea was traveling in Mississippi with his father five years ago when they saw a dog tag tree dedicated to veterans who had been exposed to Agent Orange. Seeing the monument, Coryea said, was what inspired him to create one to New Castle.
Agent Orange was a chemical herbicide used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War in order to remove leaves and other foliage that gave enemy fighters cover. There are 14 diseases associated with exposure, including leukemia and Parkinson's disease. Approximately 2 million veterans worldwide have died from exposure.
Upon returning to New Castle, Coryea spoke with Jesse Putnam, the director of Lawrence County Veterans Affairs, about the prospect of doing a similar project.
"She said, 'That would be fantastic,' and she said she would love to see it come to New Castle," Coryea recalls.
Since then, Coryea has received both monetary and service donations from such entities as the New Castle School of Trades, who welded the tree as well as laid the cement that was donated by Columbus Builders Supply.
Two local monument makers are also donating stones — one of which will have 41 names of veterans and the other will have the Agent Orange emblem. Veterans' names are being lasered into the stone in Erie.
The tree also will have dog tags featuring the veteran's name, branch of service and service years.
Coryea said he made a post on social media prompting those who were affected or knew someone who was affected by Agent Orange to contact him in order to be a part of the project.
The deadline to submit veterans' names for the project has passed, but may open again next year in order to add more names.
The dedication event is tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m. June 6 at Cascade Park and will feature the veterans' families, speakers and guests from local American Legion chapters.
"The American Legions in the surrounding areas have been great," Coryea said. "I've got donations clear from Michigan, North Carolina."
At the dedication, veterans' names will be announced, and their families will come up and ring a bell in memory of them. The family will then place their family member's dog tag on the tree.
Coryea will look to Brian Heichel, the city's director of public works, and New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe as to whether to reschedule as the date grows closer in light of COVID-19.
The project is $3,000 away from buying a fence that will stretch from the park's carousel to the bridge. Coryea understands some might be hesitant to donate to the cause because they may be out of work. Whether the funds are gathered for the fence or not, the dog-tag tree and monuments will still be dedicated.
Although most of the people Coryea has encountered have been supportive of the project, he says it hasn't all been easy.
Coryea has also had issues with vandalism when the concrete for the project was poured last November. Two people wrote their initials and a heart in the wet cement.
According to Coryea, he does not believe they have been identified, but Heichel repaired the concrete the same day.
This is not the first nor the last project Coryea has done to honor veterans.
Last summer, Coryea unveiled his Vietnam flag project also at Cascade Park. The display features flags representing each branch of the U.S. military.
"I'm trying to do something nice for our veterans," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.