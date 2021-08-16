+3 Threats honored in Cascade Park George Threats Jr. had only told this story to maybe two people in his life.

More than 100 people turned out on a sunny Saturday morning to help rededicate a new Cascade Park monument honoring Vietnam War veterans.

The Agent Orange dog tag tree, located next to the flag poles between the train station and carousel house, was able to have the grand ceremony it missed out on last year due to COVID-19. The tree, made of welded rebar, features dog tags of area veterans hanging from the tree limbs.

The project is spearheaded by New Castle resident Hugh Coryea. A main portion of Saturday's festivities included two dozen more dog tags being added to the tree with family members in attendance getting the chance to personally hang the tags on the tree in a moving ceremony.

The Rev. Randy Crum, in giving an invocation, noted the details of the Vietnam War with U.S. involvement taking place between 1961 and 1973 before fully pulling out of the country in 1975.

American Legion Commander Jeff Olson detailed the lasting effects of Agent Orange, noting 4.8 million Vietnamese people were exposed to the chemical. He said 2.8 U.S. personnel and offspring were exposed as well.

Saturday's festivities included poem readings, original songs and a 21-volley salute.

Coryea and a group of volunteers also spent the last nine weeks replacing the white fence between the train station and carousel house. He said the cost, covered by donations, for the project was $9,000.

