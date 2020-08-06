An event set to dedicate a monument to veterans exposed to Agent Orange at Cascade Park will take place Saturday.
Hugh Coryea, the monument’s curator, wanted to create a dog tag tree to honor veterans who had been affected by Agent Orange after seeing a similar tree while visiting Mississippi with his father five years ago. Coryea has received monetary and service donations in order to complete the project.
The event will begin 10 a.m. in Cascade Park.
A motorcade of cars and motorcycles escorted by city police and fire as well as Combat Veteran's Motorcycle Association Chapter 228 will begin at 9 a.m. behind Cascade Galleria.
Veterans’ families, speakers and guests from local American Legion chapters are scheduled to be in attendance, according to Coryea.
The event will be following CDC guidelines with face coverings and social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.