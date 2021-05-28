If there’s anything you want to know about dogs, just ask Anthony Cavallo.
Cavallo, 58, a resident of New Castle’s North Hill, has collected more than 100 dog books since he was young, and he has been attending the annual Memorial Weekend Classic dog show at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds for many years. He landed a job at the show five years ago, and is in his glory.
A former breeder of Cocker Spaniels, he helps out with various tasks including cleaning of the show rings. A secretary who is signing people in to the show pointed him out as “an encyclopedia” of dog information.
“I’ve always been big on dogs,” Cavallo said. He explained that miscellaneous judging breeds are those that are newcomers to the show. “That’s where they get their foot in the door.”
Cavallo plans to be on the grounds all weekend as the dog show, sponsored by three kennel clubs, resumes its annual event, now through Monday.
Cavallo can look at the many dogs gathered around on leashes and tell exactly what breed each of them is, and whether they are newcomer entry varieties or longstanding breeds. This year’s five-day show, running through Monday, is sponsored by the New Castle Kennel Club Inc., the Altoona Area Kennel Association Inc., and the Trumbull County Kennel Club Inc., will involve about 1,500 dogs and 209 American Kennel Club-recognized breeds and varieties, according to Mark Kennedy of Murraysville, chairperson.
The show is open to the public.
Kennedy estimated that the show has been in New Castle at the fairgrounds for at least 30 years. The event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, and there are new rules this year. People are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
According to the show manual, the biggest classes this year are Golden Retrievers with 39 entries, Boxers, with 34 entries, followed by Australian and Pyrenean shepherds, each with 31 and French bulldogs at 29. Many of the classes have just one entry, if the dog is of an unusual breed. The other classes vary in sizes. Each dog breed spends about two minutes in the judge’s ring per class.
The owners and exhibitors travel from many states in the eastern part of the country and have set up campers and motor homes on the grounds, along with large pens for their beloved companions.
Hundreds of dog owners and breeders were on the fairgrounds Thursday morning, clipping, blow-drying, combing and brushing their precious pooches for the upcoming events of the day.
One of them was Debbie DeAngelis of Brackenridge, Allegheny County, who is at the dog show with her sleek, 10-month-old Weimaraner that she calls “Libby.”
This is DeAngelis’ first year of showing. Libby’s real name is Silver Smith Sweet Land of Liberty, and it’s her second show ever, DeAngelis said.
Candy Carswell traveled from Vermont to show her 6-year-old Basset Hound named Pepe — the number-one Basset in the country two years ago. Pepe also won best of his breed last year at the Westminster Dog Show. As she stood clipping his coat and primping him for the noon show ring, she explained, “This is what I do for a living.”
Carswell is a professional handler and shows Top Field Basset Hounds. She has been showing for more than 40 years, and is the third generation of her family to show dogs, following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather.
Pepe was bred by Top Field, and he is also co-owned by Sue Frischmann and Claudia Orlandi, she said.
This is the first show she’s attended since COVID-19 canceled all of them last year. She looks forward this year to seeing a lot of friends she’s made through the years, she said. She has eight dogs with her at the show, including eight Bassets, an English setter “and a retired Cocker Spaniel who came along for the ride.”
