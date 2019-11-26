The end of November and early December are notable times for more reasons than just the holiday season.
For a pet owner, it’s a time to think about renewing your dog’s license as 2020 licenses officially go on sale Dec. 1.
And this weekend marks the first time ever that the regular firearm buck hunting season opens on a Saturday.
Dec. 7 marks the first day of doe season, which ends Dec. 14.
Vince Pavia of New Castle’s East Side recognizes the importance of having a valid, up-to-date dog license for his 2 1/2-year-old Golden Doodle named George. He takes his big, curly-haired pooch a lot of places, and should the dog somehow get loose and wander, a license means that George is more likely to get back home safely.
Pavia has bought George an annual license the past two years, but for 2020, he intends to buy him a lifetime license, he said. There are two qualifications to be met — he was required to have George microchipped at a veterinarian’s office, and he had to have him neutered, he said.
He believes licenses are important, also, to keep track of the number of dogs in the county. Should another dog become aggressive, the county will be able to better identify the owner, he said.
But above all that, it’s a state law to have your dog licensed, he said.
As for George, Pavia said. “I can take him just about anywhere.”
The two best friends showed up at the opening of the downtown ice rink on Saturday, and George got almost as much attention as the ice rink did, as he stood on his hind legs next to Pavia, intently watching the skaters.
For other dog owners thinking of getting their dogs licensed, an annual license costs $8.50 for a male or female and $6.50 for a neutered male or spayed female. Seniors pay $2 less, per type. Lifetime licenses are $51.50 per male or female, and $31.50 per neutered male or spayed female. Seniors pay $20 less — $51.50 — for regular dogs, and $10 less, or $21.50, for spayed or neutered females.
The license is important because if a dog gets lost, someone who finds the pet can return it easier, explained county treasurer Richard L. Rapone. He sells the licenses and his office annually puts out a brochure for every dog, with the dog’s name on it, to remind people to renew their canine’s licenses.
“All the advertising we do is refunded by the state Department of Agriculture,” he said.
This year’s brochure has a few doggy facts, he said.
The treasurer’s office typically sells thousands of licenses in December and January, Rapone said. When someone buys a license, the office will issue a dog tag with the county’s non-emergency number on the back for the public safety department. That department keeps a record of all the dog licenses in the county, so if a dog is lost on a weekend, it can quickly be identified.
Rapone said, “I’m so glad we have that partnership with the 911 center.”
People can buy dog licenses online at padoglicense.com with a $2 convenience charge, by mail or at the treasurer’s office.
The treasurer’s office partners with businesses throughout the county to sell dog licenses, too, so people can buy dog licenses at other locations. Those sites charge an extra 50 cents per license, he said, but the county still gets the $1.50 from the sale, too.
The county in 2018 sold 12,901 dog licenses, 2,510 of which were sold online. Of that same total, 418 were lifetime licenses.
This year, the county sold 12,769 licenses, with 2,725 of those online, “so we’re at 93 percent of the sale rate from last year,” Rapone said.
Hunting license sales are dying down for the year as hunters countywide get ready for opening day, and as of 12:45 p.m. Thursday, doe tags were sold out in his office for the Wildlife Management Unit where Lawrence County is located, which is 1-A.
Rapone explained that hunting licenses went on sale June 17, “and you have to have a hunting license in order to buy a doe tag to hunt the females.”
As of Nov. 10, the treasurer’s office had sold 730 licenses, “and they’re still selling,” Rapone said at that time. Antlerless, or doe, tags went on sale July 8.
When Rapone became treasurer eight years ago, hunters could only buy doe tags in counties where they lived. Now, it is opened up to all 67 counties in the state, so the tags can be bought anywhere in the commonwealth, he explained. When a hunter buys a hunting license, he or she will receive an application for a doe license.
The doe licenses must be postmarked and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, through the mail.
The treasurer’s office doesn’t begin selling them over-the-counter until the beginning of October, but if hunters wait till then, they are taking a chance on missing out.
They are able to get up to three doe tags. The tags are then attached to the deer as they are claimed by the hunters.
The state is separated into wildlife management units or regions, Rapone explained, and Lawrence County’s region is allotted a certain number of doe licenses per unit by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Rapone said. The 1-A management unit had 49,000 available at the beginning of doe season.
“We don’t look at the counties, we look at the wildlife management units, he said, adding, “hunters know those territories.”
When it’s time to sell the doe tags in the office, “we stop what we’re doing and process the doe tags, because it’s so important to the hunter,” Rapone said.
County residents pay $6.90 for a doe license and non-county residents are charged $26.90.
The county sold 11,429 hunting and doe licenses in 2018.
“It’s a big business,” Rapone said. And whether it is hunting, fishing or any other license, the county receives $1 for every license sold except for the dog licenses. It receives $1.50 for each dog license sold and the rest goes to the state.
That money all goes into the county’s general fund, he said. In addition the county being the chief tax collector, it is the an agent for the commonwealth, which gives the office the ability to sell different licenses, he said.
