Dog Days of Summer event returns to help police K-9s

When Richard “Rich” Kruger joined the Ellwood City Police Department, he never imagined he’d become the department’s K-9 handler.
Now, he said it’s a wonderful experience to both live and work with his K-9 Niko.
“I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world,” Kruger said.
However, the department, which has had Niko in active service since May 2022, wasn’t originally going to get another K-9 following the 2021 retirement of Ranger due to the upfront and ongoing costs.
It was the Dog Days of Summer fundraiser that allowed the department to afford Niko, the police vehicle and the training for Kruger and the dog.
Two years later, Dog Days of Summer returned for its third annual installment at Ellwood City’s Ewing Park.
Hosted and organized by Reed’s Services pet store of Ellwood and Union Township, the event raises funds for the K-9 units in Lawrence and Beaver counties.
“It means everything for me, for us,” Kruger said. “If it wasn’t for Reed’s, we wouldn’t be here.”
Added Ellwood City police Officer-in-Charge Michael McBride: “They saved our K-9 program.”
McBride said the event is a fun weekend for everyone that helps a great cause with the K-9s.
The event was attended by Ellwood, New Castle, Union, Neshannock, Shenango and Mahoning police, as well as both the Lawrence County and Beaver county sheriff’s offices.
The departments provided K-9 demonstrations to the public.
McBride said it felt great to have all of the departments come together for a fun and supportive community event since the departments feel like a family together.
“We do good things for everyone,” McBride said. “Everybody should help each other.”
Also in attendance were the 3 Rivers Dockdogs, which are competitive dock diving dogs, the Laurel Highlands Working Dogs, which compete in weight-pulling contests and the K-9 Athletes Sports Academy. There was also a “Barn Hunt” competition where dogs search in different tubes for toy rats.
Reed’s co-owner Joe Reed said he started the event to originally save the Ellwood K-9 program, but now is doing it every year to keep supporting county K-9 units, as a lot of them are self-funded.
All of the departments served by the event presented Reed with a plaque of appreciation, while Ellwood Mayor Anthony Court thanked the company for its hard work, dedication and support.
“They do a wonderful job for everyone,” Court said.
Kruger and McBride said Niko has a lot of roles he fulfills, from helping with patrols and tracking and searching to aggression control/apprehension and narcotic detection. Niko has had 50 deployments since his start of service.
Kruger said he and Niko train 40 hours per month and he is responsible to make sure Niko is healthy and protected in the field, making it a lot different and having more responsibilities than other police work.
“At all times I have to worry about him. It’s like having another kid,” Kruger said. “You’re learning a profession within a profession. You’re working with a living, breathing creature.”
