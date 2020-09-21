Dog parents and their fur children braved the chilly weather Sunday to be part of Neshannock’s sixth annual Dog Swim.
"Our members (have) come to appreciate and expect this (event). It's a little bit of normalcy for them," said Mike Dodge, member of the Neshannock Swimming Pool Association and the event's DJ. "If we can it within those guidelines of the CDC, we want to do that for the member(s) and their furry friends."
The pool closes to the public on Labor Day, but the pool association opens the pool for dogs on the following Sunday before they close it entirely for the year.
Due to inclement weather last Sunday, the swim was postponed for one week.
The event saw about 19 dogs within the first hour including Deqs, a Rottweiler, who floated in the deep end of the pool with his mom.
Mortimer, an Old English sheep dog, hung out in the shallow end saying hello to every human and dog who passed by.
Stella, a miniature poodle, played fetch with her mom in the bigger pool while Brody, a German Shepard, played fetch with his mom in the kiddie pool.
Meanwhile, Jack, a Golden Retriever, was hesitant to jump in while Rocky, a Yorkshire terrier, who was visiting from New York, dove right in.
Owners had to pay $10 per dog for the event, which included four hours of doggy swim time and access to more than 10 vendors selling things from crocheted items items to lipstick.
