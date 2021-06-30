Planning to get an antlerless deer license?
Better apply early — but not too early.
That's the word from Lawrence County Treasurer Richard Rapone, whose office handles the license sales.
"They (the Pennsylvania Game Commission) decreased the allocation of the Wildlife Management Unit (1A) that Lawrence County is part of," Rapone said. "We're down 9,000."
The treasurer's office will begin accepting Pennsylvania antlerless deer license applications by mail only on July 12. The office recommends mailing those applications no earlier than July 9, as any applications received prior to July 12 will be returned unprocessed.
Moreover, the Game Commission increased the transaction fees in 2021 for all hunting licenses to 97 cents. Thus, the cost for a resident antlerless deer license now is $6.97. Nonresident licenses are $26.97.
"If they send in the wrong amount, we have to send it back to them," Rapone said. "That's going to affect them getting their doe tag for the Wildlife Management Unit, because it's based on first-come, first-served."
Moreover, the Game Commission has lifted its three-license limit for antlerless deer hunters. Hunters statewide now have the opportunity to apply for and receive additional antlerless deer licenses, as long as those licenses remain available, and provided that a hunter holds no more than six unfilled antlerless licenses at a time.
One antlerless deer license can be issued per hunter in each of the first three antlerless deer rounds: one in the first resident and nonresident round (beginning July 12 and 19, respectively), one in first-round unsold (beginning Aug. 2) and one in the second-round unsold (Aug. 16). However, once over-the-counter sales begin Sept. 13, hunters are permitted to purchase three more antlerless deer licenses or more, so long as they don't exceed six total active antlerless deer licenses. During that period, hunters may apply through the mail or in person.
Additionally, hunters who successfully harvest and report antlerless deer harvests through HuntFishPA can re-apply for additional licenses to reach the six active license limit.
However, all that is based upon whether licenses remain available in the Wildlife Management Unit where they are being sought. For Unit 1A, which includes Lawrence County, the Game Commission projects that all antlerless deer licenses will be sold by Oct. 15. Antlered and antlerless deer season for regular firearms begins Nov. 27 and runs through Dec. 11.
To download an antlerless deer license application, go to https://tinyurl.com/vtwpm7px. On the form, applicants may select up to three Wildlife Management Unit preferences. If the first is sold out, a license will be issued for the second or, if necessary, the third, based on availability.
Applications and checks should be mailed to the Lawrence County Government Center, Treasurer’s Office, 430 Court St., New Castle, PA 16101.
Landowner antlerless deer licenses must be issued prior to the start of the regular application period. The last day to purchase a landowner doe license is July 9.
For more information, call (724) 656-2123.
