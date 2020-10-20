FARRELL — Community Arts Experience Inc. is presenting a virtual screening of a documentary about the adverse effects of trauma and how it can affect individuals and families within the community.
It is one of a series of events within the Students Taking Ownership Mentoring Project and in collaboration with Zion Education Center and One Kingdom Ministries. The documentary, “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope,” will be followed by a presentation on faith and trauma by Walt Kasmir, RN, CSA, PT-CSP.
The documentary chronicles the movement among pediatricians, therapists, educators and communities who are using cutting-edge neuroscience to disrupt cycles of violence, addiction and disease.
This virtual event takes place at 6 p.m. Friday. To receive the link to view the film, register at www.caeww.com/events. The movie is not yet rated and is not recommended for children.
CAE is an alternative learning and training organization headquartered in Farrell and is dedicated to the education, well-being, and empowerment of underserved communities. For more information about C.A.E.’s programs and services, and the S.T.O.M.P. Initiative, visit www.caeww.com.
