A Florida man is facing federal charges for reportedly submitting fraudulent Medicare claims, using an Ellwood City facility as the basis of his reported research.
Daniel Hurt, 58, of Fort Lauderdale, was charged in federal court with one count of conspiracy related to the fraudulent claims submissions, according to a news release issued by U.S. Attorney for the Western District Cindy K. Chung.
Hurt is accused by criminal information of conspiring to commit health care fraud, pay and receive unlawful kickbacks and engage in money laundering, the report said.
Beginning in late 2018 and continuing through October 2019, Hurt participated in a conspiracy related to Medicare billing for cancer genomic (CGx) testing, the report states. CGx testing uses DNA sequencing to detect mutations in genes that could indicate higher risk of developing certain types of cancers. The method does not diagnose cancer.
As alleged, Hurt and his co-conspirators, including individuals associated with so-called marketing entities, acquired thousands of testing samples from Medicare beneficiaries located throughout the United States.
Marketers used targeted campaigns to induce beneficiaries to submit CGx specimens by means of cheek swabs sent to their homes or provided to them at purported “health fairs” throughout the country.
Hurt allegedyly caused CGx specimens to be sent to Ellwood City Medical Center and used facility as the billing entity for Medicare purposes, even though the facility did not possess properly validated equipment to conduct any CGx testing onsite. The facility’s staff was required, at Hurt’s direction, to repackage the samples and send them to third-party reference laboratories that were capable of completing the testing, the document states.
To justify the Medicare reimbursement, Hurt and his co-conspirators obtained prescriptions from telemedicine doctors. He caused the Ellwood City Medical Center to submit Medicare claims exceeding $12,000 per beneficiary.
Between approximately January 2019 and October 2019, Medicare allegedly reimbursed the facility more than $25 million for CGx testing. The information further alleges that during that time, Hurt directed the Ellwood City facility’s staff to transfer millions of dollars from its related accounts to bank accounts that Hurt controlled. In turn, Hurt allegedly used funds he obtained from that facility to pay millions of dollars in kickbacks to the marketers, among others, in exchange for their efforts to obtain CGx samples.
To disguise the kickbacks, Hurt reportedly entered into sham contracts with the marketers. Likewise, Hurt, acting through entities he controlled, entered into similar agreements and business arrangements with ECMC that disguised the payments he obtained from the facility as purportedly legitimate payments, including payments related to management services at Ellwood City Medical Center’s laboratory, the investigation showed. The payments, in fact, were reported to have been based on the volume of CGx tests and the amount of resulting Medicare reimbursements.
According to the information, Hurt and others used a portion of Medicare reimbursements obtained through the fraudulent submission of CGx claims to engage in monetary transactions in excess of $10,000, including approximately $3 million in payments toward the purchase of a luxury watercraft in Florida, a boat that was named “In My DNA.”
Hurt faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of not more than the greater of $250,000 or an alternative fine in an amount not more than the greater of twice the gross pecuniary gain to any person or twice the pecuniary loss to any person other than the defendant.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and Internal Revenue Service — Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation of the defendant.
A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
