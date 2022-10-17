It was only one missed mammogram.

Kat Kerfoot missed a single annual exam before returning for a screening that found a cancerous lump in her breast.

Some 20 years later, she still wonders if catching the disease earlier would have spared her from the radiation that resulted in complications, pain and additional surgeries.

“I learned my lesson,” said the 59-year-old Enon Valley resident.

It’s cases like Kerfoot’s that have Dr. Terri-Ann Gizienski, chief of the clinical breast division of UPMC, emphasizing the importance of annual mammograms.

“I’ve been doing this for over 20 years and have seen advancements in imaging go from using actual film to digital and then even better to tomosynthesis, which is 3D, looking at the whole breast slice by slice. This allows us to find cancers when they’re much smaller and more curable and treatable,” said Gizienski, who was not involved in Kerfoot’s care.

“It’s one of the best tools we have,” Gizienski added, noting that advancements have also been made in radiation and chemotherapy treatments for breast cancer. “We’re always looking for ways to make treatment less of a burden with fewer deformities and discomforts.”

Noting that many women missed mammograms during COVID-19, Gizienski said it’s time to get back on schedule.

“It’s time to make sure women are prioritizing their health,” she said, adding that UPMC’s mammogram facilities continue to practice safety precautions. “No one needs to be afraid to come back.”

In addition, she emphasized that programs are available for women without healthcare to receive free and low-cost mammograms and treatments for breast cancer.

“I always tell my patients, if something doesn’t seem right, question your healthcare provider. Don’t be afraid to have a voice in your care because at the end of the day, women’s intuition is often right,” Gizienski said.

“Unfortunately, we’ve been seen younger women, those around 40, getting diagnosed. If you feel something, even if you’re in your 20s or 30s, get to your doctor because typically those are the more aggressive cancers. Don’t dismiss it,” she said, adding that men also need to be aware that they can have breast cancer.

Noting that while some healthcare organizations no longer recommend yearly mammograms, Gizienski said UPMC continues to advocate for annual examinations.

“We want to catch it in the smallest, earliest stages. We understand life sometimes gets in the way, but a year really is a long time when it comes to cancer.”