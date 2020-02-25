A Pittsburgh doctor is facing charges for in connection with an attempt to fraudulently fill a prescription at an Ellwood City pharmacy, according to the state Office of the Attorney General.
Dr. Mohammad Khalid Malik, 68, is accused of filling a narcotic prescription for members of his family and of signing another doctor’s name to one of them. The incident occurred in August, according to a criminal complaint filed against Malik.
The pharmacy notified the attorney general’s office about the incident, according to the report. The prescription was for 30 tablets of Vyvanse, an amphetamine used to treat attention deficit disorder. The pharmacist reported inconsistencies in the writing on the prescriptions.
The pharmacy stopped filling the doctor’s prescriptions and reported the incident to authorities. A few days later, on Aug. 10, Malik returned to the pharmacy with a prescription for his daughter, which he said was prescribed by a psychiatrist or another doctor. The signature was from a doctor in Ford City and the name of the drug on the prescription was misspelled, according to the complaint. The pharmacist also reported that the Drug Enforcement Administration number on the prescription had been written twice.
The pharmacy contacted the doctor whose name was on the prescription, and her office workers said they did not have any patients by the last name of Malik, and that they don’t prescribe medications other than addiction treatment. Upon viewing the prescription, she said that it was not her handwriting or signature and that she doesn’t prescribe amphetamine, according to the complaint.
That doctor told investigators that Malik had been an attending physician at her practice on Tuesdays and that each doctor has a prescription pad in his or her name.
Investigators reported that in interviewing Malik, he admitted to writing the prescription and signing the other doctor’s name. He said he was planning to mail the prescription to a family member in Illinois.
He said he had been prescribing for family members and mailing the drugs to them in Texas and Chicago, the court papers state. He added that he believed one of his family members had stolen his prescription pads and had them filled at local pharmacies.
Malik is charged with one count each of acquiring or obtaining possession of controlled substances by misbranding, identity theft and forgery. He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright and released on a non-monetary bond.
