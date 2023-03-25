All applicants must meet the following general requirements in order to qualify for an oral interview (unless he or she has a minimum of two thousand [2000] hours of documented electrical construction work experience (W2’s) or has documented military experience as a construction electrician).
General
Requirements
•Must be 18 years old.
•Must have a high school diploma or a GED.
•Must have a passing grade in high school Algebra I or post high school equivalent.
•Must be a resident of Beaver, Lawrence, Mercer, or Crawford County.
•Must have a valid PA driver’s license.
•Must have reliable transportation.
•High School seniors (only) may apply while still in school. Final acceptance will be determined on their ability to produce a high school diploma prior to starting our program. Seniors must also be 18 years old by September 1 in order to qualify.
How To Apply
Step 1: Apply Online
If you are currently doing electrical work, let us know (you might receive credit for the aptitude test). To apply online, visit our website at: http://www.wcpaejatc.org/.
The last day to apply for the 2023/24 apprenticeship class is March 31, 2023. Applications will be accepted for the 2024/2025 apprenticeship class later this year.
Step 2: Take the IBEW
Apprenticeship
Aptitude Test
Those with the highest score on the test will be asked to interview first. A basic understanding of algebra & geometry is necessary.
Step 3: Interview
Candidates who scored the highest on the electrical aptitude test will be invited to a panel interview.
Step 4: Eligible for an
apprenticeship program
If you excel on the test and the interview you will receive a letter informing you that you have been placed on a list of applicants eligible for an IBEW Apprenticeship program.
All applicants are accepted without regard to race, color, religion, national or ethnic origin, or sex.
For more information about WCPA EJATC apprenticeship program, please call (724) 775-6920.
