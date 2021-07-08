By David L. Dye
The (Sharon) Herald
CLARION — Physical evidence, including DNA, paved the way to an acquittal last week for a Mercer County man accused of driving drunk in a 2018 accident that killed two men.
A jury acquitted Joseph Michael Flynn, 26, of Clark, Thursday in Clarion County Common Pleas Court, after seeing evidence based on Flynn’s injuries and DNA recovered from the scene, said Blair Hindman, Flynn’s attorney.
Hindman said the evidence indicated that Flynn was not driving during an April 14, 2018 accident on Miola Road in Highland Township, Clarion County. Mark Marcucci of West Middlesex and Kevin Yarabinec of Sharpsville died from injuries sustained in the accident.
“Thank goodness for DNA and professionals,” he said.
Flynn had faced 23 charges, including homicide by vehicle while under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, assault, reckless endangerment and seven traffic violations.
State police said Flynn, Marcucci, Yarabinec and Cody Alan Hughes of Hermitage were in a truck that was traveling along Miola Road just after midnight April 14, 2018, when the vehicle left the road, hit a culvert, a road sign and two trees before spinning and stopping. Hughes, Marcucci and Yarabinec were thrown from the truck while Flynn remained inside.
Marcucci was pronounced dead at the scene, while Flynn and Hughes were flown to Pittsburgh hospitals. Yarabinec was also flown to a Pittsburgh hospital but died on April 15 due to his injuries.
A state trooper who responded to the accident testified in court that Flynn said at the scene that he owned the truck and he was driving at the time of the accident. Hughes also testified in court that Flynn was the driver.
But the court also heard testimony on five DNA samples, including evidence found on the air bag and steering column. Those samples were compared only to Flynn’s DNA, but none of them came from him, Hindman said.
A medical expert testified that Flynn, who suffered injuries to the right side of his head and bled profusely, should have left DNA samples if he were unrestrained un-ejected in a vehicle with a deployed airbag. If Flynn were driving at the time of the accident, then Flynn’s injuries should have been to his torso and the middle and left sides of his head.
Both Flynn and Hughes could not remember the crash, and Hughes testified that although he could remember Flynn allegedly driving, he could not remember other parts of the trip, such as how fast the truck was going. The medical expert said such memory issues were very consistent with these kinds of accidents, Hindman said.
An accident reconstruction expert said in these kind of accidents, the driver would almost certainly be ejected — yet Flynn was the only one who remained in the vehicle, which Hindman said further reinforced that Flynn was a passenger.
“It’s not my job to say who was driving, it was my job to defend Joe, and he wasn’t driving,” Hindman said.
Hindman said he realized that the the past few years have been difficult for the families of all those involved, the ongoing trial prevented Flynn from mourning the loss of his friends for three years, and weighed on him and his family.
“His life has really been stagnant for the past 38 months, and it’s hard,” Hindman.
