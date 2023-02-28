The Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV is proposing a 14-percent increase in its operating budget, but won't increase charges for member school districts.
The unit's proposed operating budget is $3,831,803, an increase of $477,625 or 14.24 percent, from the 2022-23 academic year.
Despite this proposed increase, the projected contributions from the membership school districts is set to remain the same.
Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV represents 27 school districts in Butler, Mercer and Lawrence Counties, including all eight in Lawrence County and the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
The proposed budget must be approved by all member school boards. The proposed contributions for county districts include Ellwood City ($14,591), Laurel ($11,618), Mohawk ($13,525), Neshannock ($18,463), New Castle ($13,601), Shenango ($10,736), Union ($6,468) and Wilmington ($14,610). The budget increase calls for a one-percent increase in employee health care to offset a 1.26-percent decrease in employer-paid contributions to the retirement system.
In addition, a $125,000 budgetary reserve is set aside for emergencies and unexpected expenses.
