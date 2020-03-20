Mass layoffs and business closures have left residents around the county reeling, looking for answers as to where their next paychecks will come from, and when.
When Gov. Tom Wolf mandated the closure of all schools K-12 on Monday for the next 10 business days, many began to question if district employees were going to be paid.
Most districts have said that their teachers and other staff will be paid through the 10 days. After that, they are wondering what will come next.
Here are the scenarios that each superintendent has offered, to the best of their knowledge:
WILMINGTON
According to Superintendent Dr. Jeffery Matty, all district employees are being paid for the 10-day period schools were mandated to close.
Matty believes an approval from the school board in order to pay employees was not necessary because salaries were already budgeted.
According to the district’s website, if the closure is extended, online classes will begin on March 30 for grades three through 12. Kindergarten and second grade will be provided online resources and instructional packets.
Students have Chromebooks at their disposal.
According to Matty, Wilmington is waiting to hear from the state for their next steps.
SHENANGO
All district employees are being paid for the 10-day period in which schools were mandated to close, according to Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck.
The district will roll out a pilot program for virtual instruction with assignments that are not graded next week, Schreck said. If schools are closed for an extended period, the district will start online instruction with graded assignments.
UNION
At its Wednesday night meeting, the Union Area School District School Board approved paying district employees for two weeks even though teachers are not teaching. According to Superintendent Michael Ross, teachers are preparing lesson plans to teach virtually if the governor’s school closure mandate is extended.
Students have Chromebooks at their disposal.
Students are not doing school work, but have the option to work on voluntary enrichment activities.
LAUREL
The district will roll out a pilot program Monday for middle and high schoolers in PSSA, Keystone exam, Advanced Placement and College in the Classroom courses and English language arts and math in grades four, five and six. The first week of the pilot program will work out any internet issues. All teachers in the district will be teaching virtually by March 30.
Paraprofessionals will not be working virtually, according to Superintendent Leonard Rich.
NESHANNOCK
Dr. Terry Meehan, Neshannock Township School District superintendent, said the district’s teachers and support staff, including bus drivers, secretaries, aides and other personnel, will continue to be paid during the initial 10-day school closure. Meanwhile, the district administration is working on long-range plans for classroom instruction and other needs. The superintendents had a virtual meeting Thursday to discuss the situation.
“There are so many what-ifs, it makes this incredibly hard,” he said. “If we switch to off-campus instruction, there will be people who need to work. We will have to reinvent everything and have people working in different capacities until we get through this.”
One question is when will the districts start counting days under the teacher’s contract again, Meehan said. “Everything is muddy right now. There are so many things wrapped up in this. You have to work 180 days to get a full credit in the state retirement system, and people won’t get credit for a full year unless there’s legislation to waive that.”
MOHAWK
Mike Leitera, superintendent of Mohawk Area School District, said that the pay for all employees in his district also is being maintained during the two-week mandate.
“We’re waiting for state and federal guidance and the passage of federal legislation to take steps,” he said. “Right now the state has not made a final determination of whether we’ll be back after those days or not. Everybody’s taking a wait and see. Meanwhile, people are getting set up to work from home.”
He noted that in following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control, the district bought two electrostatic sprayers to disinfect the schools during flu season. The sprayers use a powerful hospital-grade disinfectant and turn it into a fine mist.
“We’ve done the entire school with them, and any area where any staff or personnel are, we’re using them every day,” Leitera said. The spray clings to areas and gets into nooks and crannies and carpeting, he said. The rooms can be done in literally minutes.
“They’ve not only made disinfectant more efficient, but more thorough,” he said. “We have them in each building, and another one is on order.”
The sprayers cost about $500 each, he said. “We’ve disinfected buses, and the entire school system has been disinfected several times.”
The school is being disinfected because people are still working inside, preparing pick-up lunches for the children. The lunches are distributed outside, he said.
NEW CASTLE
New Castle Area School District superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said the administration is sending out an alert to find out how many children have computers or internet access at home, should the district have to switch to virtual learning after March 30 if school is canceled longer.
“We’ve had no official wording on that,” she said. The district principals are delving into how to deliver instruction through Ingenuity or its own Google classrooms programs.
After the 10-day closure is up — beginning starting Monday — teachers will be preparing lessons and taking professional development to add new ways of instructing children virtually or by paper and pencil, she said.
“We’ll start delivering instruction on March 30, and teachers will be working form home, by phone and computer, and will be continue to be paid,” DeBlasio said.
Support staff and clerical workers are on a rotation basis be]cause they are essential to answering concerns of parents, she continued. The custodians are working full time to deep-clean the buildings. Cafeteria workers will continue to deliver breakfast and lunch to the students at the designated sites, unless that operation would be shut down, she said.
Day-to-day substitutes already are laid off and are registering to collect unemployment, she said.
LAWRENCE COUNTY CAREER AND TECHNICAL CENTER
The LCTCC is developing a pilot program to begin Monday for virtual learning through Google Classroom with all classes going virtual by March 30. The school will utilize Google classroom. The first week of the pilot program will work out any internet issues.
