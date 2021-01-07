District's return hinges on case count decline

The number COVID-19 cases in Lawrence County will continue to be strong indicators of when students in the New Castle Area School District can physically return to their classrooms.
And if the numbers show a local decline, students could be back in school later this month.
The district schools have been closed to students since March 13 when the first news of the pandemic hit Lawrence County and directives were issued by the governor and state health and education departments.
Now, 10 months later, New Castle superintendent Debbie DeBlasio still is wrestling with when the right time is to send the students physically back to school. They have been learning online with district teachers providing virtual lessons since the pandemic started.
DeBlasio called a virtual meeting Thursday with the district's pandemic task force — comprised of administrators, teachers and parents — to outline a goal, should the county's coronavirus numbers show a steady decline. A total of 34 people tuned in for the session.
"It's an ongoing story that never ends," DeBlasio said. "When you hang up from the state or regional meetings, you never feel like you're completely in control with COVID-19."
In November, the district had planned to return to school for the second nine weeks of 2020-21 school year.
"Then the bottom fell out of that plan because of the numbers rising ... particularly here in Lawrence County," she said. "We stayed virtual, and numbers were getting higher and higher and higher."
A few weeks ago, the number of positive cases seemed to be on a decline, she said.
But daily county figures from the state Department of Health show otherwise. In Lawrence County, 40 new cases were reported Tuesday, 52 had been reported Wednesday and 53 new confirmed and probable positive cases were reported Thursday by the state Department of Health.
DeBlasio said she had looked at the numbers over the holidays, when daily positive numbers climbed into the 80s, wondering how the students would ever get back to school.
"Our children need us," she said, adding that in driving around town during the daytime, she sees them on street corners and standing around at local take-out restaurants.
In discussions with school administrators, state officials and the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV director, DeBlasio learned that most schools have plans to return to school by the second semester, some with full days at school and some with a hybrid of in school and learning at home.
"Our plan will be, just as we exited with the staff, we're going to re-enter with the staff."
Her current idea is for the staff to report back to work on Jan. 19, the day after the Martin Luther King Day holiday.
"I'm trying to take baby steps to see how this works, each time watching the numbers to see what works best," she said.
The district has planned a virtual professional development on Jan. 20 in the staff's homes, virtually, because Wednesdays are reserved as deep cleaning days at the schools. The students will be doing asynchronized learning — pre-recorded material — on that day only, because no teachers will be teaching online, DeBlasio said.
The teachers tentatively are to return to school full time on Jan. 21 and 22, to continue to teach the students at home, virtually.
"We have to have a plan in place," she said. If all goes well with Lawrence County's numbers, the students will return sometime after that in a hybrid format, with the elementary students returning for half a day, and the high school students in groups of A and B.
DeBlasio said she learned Thursday from the state that if the district feels it's safe to return to school and the numbers are low, it's always up to the discretion of the district.
"At this point, if we see numbers lowering, that is our goal," she said.
The district, through meetings of its task force, has put safety measures in place for the return of students, including markings for social distancing, requiring masks, social distancing in the cafeterias and on buses, providing sanitizers, and the deep cleaning the schools on Wednesdays. Teachers also will be wearing masks at all times, she said.
"What it all boils down to is that we are at the mercy of the virus," she iterated. "If the numbers go down, we'll bring the students back to school. As we see the numbers decrease or plateau, I believe it's time to bring our students back."
She emphasized that when a date is announced for the classroom return, which could be later this month, "we will never tell parents what to do with their children."
She plans to send correspondence to all of the parents, telling them that if they want their children to go to school in a hybrid situation or all virtual, to please contact the district office.
