During the pandemic, the federal government provided free breakfast and lunch to students nationwide.
Now that the program ended, efforts are being made to extend it through this academic year.
In July, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released new federal income eligibility guidelines for free and reduced-price school meals and free milk for the year. Gov. Tom Wolf announced Sept. 9 the $21.5-million Universal Free Breakfast Program goes in effect Oct. 1.
So far, most districts in Lawrence County do not offer free meals.
At this month’s Union Area School District board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Michael A. Ross said he will work with other district officials to see if they are financially capable of offering free lunches to all students or whether the district qualifies for free lunches through a government program, like the New Castle Area School District. New Castle Interim Superintendent Richard Rossi said every child who attends the district gets both free breakfast and free lunch, every day, due to the socio-economic status of the district in the eyes of the state, which has been the case for years.
Ross said Union could submit an application to have the district qualify for the government free lunch program, or, if they decide to offer free lunch on their own, can re-evaluate their financial situation at the end of the school year to determine whether or not they can offer free lunches every year.
Dr. Terence Meehan, superintendent at the Neshannock and Wilmington districts, said neither offer free lunches to students at this time.
The same thing goes for the Shenango Area School District, the Laurel School District, the Blackhawk School District, as well as with the Mohawk Area School District. Mohawk Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera noted the district is keeping an eye on the proposed legislation in Harrisburg.
Enon Valley Borough, in Lawrence County, is a part of the Blackhawk School District.
Meanwhile, the Ellwood City Area School District is offering free lunches to all students, according to Superintendent Dr. Wesley Shipley.
Efforts to reach officials from the Lawrence County Career & Technical Center (LCCTC) were unsuccessful.
To qualify for free meals, the federal government set the income standard of a single person at no more than $17,667 annually; a family of two at $23,803; three at $29,939; four at $36,075; five at $42,211; six at $48,347; seven at $54,483; and a family of eight or more up to $60,619.
For reduced-priced meals, a family of one can only make between $17,668 to $25,142 annually; two between $23,804 to $33,874; three $29,940 to $42,606; four between $36,076 to $51,338; five between $42,212 to $60,070; six between $48,348 to $68,802; seven between $54,484 to $77,534; and a family of eight or more between $60,620 to $86,266.
Those interested can do so through the Pennsylvania COMPASS website at compass.state.pa.us.
Households that receive aide through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families need only their case number on the application. Households enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children can qualify and should complete a Household Meal Benefit application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.