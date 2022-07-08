The New Castle Area School District is anticipating an extra boost of money next year in basic education funding.
That extra funds come because of the district’s overall poverty level.
As state lawmakers work toward adoption of a state budget, Level Up funding is one area of the state’s education budget that is expected to increase, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s early budget proposal.
The state’s Level Up initiative, introduced in 2021 for the 2021-22 school year, designated $100 million specifically for the state’s lowest poverty-level 100 school districts, on top of a $200 million increase for all 500 districts.
New Castle is in the lowest 10 percent of those poverty-rated districts, said Joe Ambrosini, business manager for the New Castle district.
The district, which qualifies for Level Up, last year received $703,272 from that funding source.
The district as a result of the proposed increase for 2022-23 could receive $1,684,322 — nearly $1 million more than last year, Ambrosini said.
“The lower your poverty level is, the more money you get,” he said, noting that the funds are new funds to the district in the past two years.
The money is used for salaries, benefits, resources, supplies, technology, tutoring programs, “and everything you need for the operation of our school.”
Factors that figure in to whether a district qualifies for the funds are acute poverty, poverty, concentrated poverty, limited English proficiency, charter school enrollment and special education numbers.
The district is in the bottom 10 percent of the 100 districts that qualify for the money, Ambrosini pointed out.
However, a special report Thursday from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association indicates that, as a result of negotiations on the state budget, the Level Up initiative funding will be $225 million, and that basic education will increase $750 million statewide.
New Castle isn’t the only district benefitting from this year’s state budget.
According to figures released by state Rep. Chris Sainato (D-Lawrence) on Friday, the seven other Lawrence County districts will receive increases in funding from last year.
•Laurel School District: $135,200 (1.8 percent increase) for basic education and $25,200 (3 percent increase) for special education.
•Mohawk Area School District: $459,200 (4.5 percent increase) for basic education and $66,300 (5.3 percent increase) for special education.
•Neshannock Township School District: $165,200 (4.9 percent increase) for basic education and $44,800 (6.3 percent increase) for special education.
•New Castle Area School District: $4 million (15.3 percent increase) for basic education and $234,400 (9.3 percent increase) for special education funding.
•Shenango Area School District: $125,200 (1.7 percent increase) for basic education and $56,200 (6.6 percent increase) for special education.
•Union Area School District: $258,200 (5.2 percent increase) for basic education funding and $40,400 (7.2 percent increase) for special education.
•Wilmington Area School District: $189,500 (3.2 percent increase) for basic education funding and $45,200 (4.1 percent increase) for special education.
