Since coronavirus pandemic restrictions went into effect in March, the New Castle Area School District, with all donations and volunteer help from the community, has provided at least 20,000 free dinners to the hungry.
But as various other organizations have staged massive giveaways of groceries or provided other sources of free food, the evening recipients at New Castle High School have dwindled. At first, the dinner distributions were three times a week, serving 600 at a time. Then they were reduced to one night a week. Only one more is scheduled.
The final dinner distribution of 200 dinners of pancakes, ham and home fries will be served from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Cars may pick up the food at curbside behind the high school.
Jeremy Bergman, the district food service director who has acted as a volunteer organizer of the dinners, said Friday that lately, only about 25 cars have been showing up to receive the food.
The bounty throughout has ranged from pasta with meat sauce to pizza and salad, baked chicken with mashed potatoes, orange chicken with rice and broccoli, pepperoni rolls, as examples.
The dinners are concluding in order for Bergman and his cafeteria staff to prepare for the startup of school — whether it be in the cafeteria with special restrictions or the free breakfasts and lunches delivered by busloads to local neighborhoods for the children.
Should the pandemic worsen and help to feed the hungry would become scarce in the community, Bergman foresees possibly starting up the free dinners again if there is a need.
"We had a ton of support to make it happen," he said, "but there's so much help out there right now. They're doing that wonderful food drive at Shenango, led by the Rev. Mark Kauffman, they're giving away boxes full of food to thousands of cars every week and I think that's certainly helping people a lot."
He pointed out that every student in the school district additionally has been issued a food stamp card for $400 for parents to buy groceries. Every child who qualified for free lunch received those cards under the COVID-19 relief project from Congress, Bergman explained. Because the New Castle Area School District qualifies for a free lunch because of its overall economic status, every child in the district received those cards.
The district in addition to serving the dinners all summer also was providing free breakfasts and lunches to the students throughout the pandemic since schools closed, and also during the summer. As of Wednesday, the district has put a pause on those distributions for about two weeks, so the food service department can clean the kitchens and reorganize. The district also is installing a packaging system to enable foods to be sealed in trays for safe delivery, so there is no chance of anyone contacting food that someone else will eat, Bergman said.
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said that Tuesday also will be the last time the Chick-fil-A food truck will be behind the high school, selling food from 5 to 7 p.m. The truck will offer a limited menu including chicken nuggets.
She praised the efforts of Bergman and his family, who have volunteered for the free dinner effort, and everyone who has donated for the cause.
"What the community has done for us was much more than we ever expected," she said. "It gives me faith to know that whenever there is any crisis, that people will come together to support our students and community.
"It was amazing to me how contagious the goodwill became," she continued. "People were reaching out to me, my family, school board directors, and our teachers, administrators and central office personnel and food director to donate or help. It all came together."
"Jeremy went over and above the expectations," DeBlasio added, "as did the other volunteers from various organizations who came out and served."
District employees who helped did so as volunteers. Victory Family Church members also played an integral part in helping corral food donations and donated their time for nearly all of the giveaways, and they gave out milk and cereal on occasion, she said.
Here is a list of all of the businesses, agencies, organizations and individuals who have donated money or dinners for the district's evening distributions since March:
Victory Family Church; Soni's Restaurant; Walmart, Mom's Pepperoni Rolls; Subway; Kim Hooks Memorial Fund; Gina Bautti and Pediatric Therapy Professionals; Rotary Club 89; Jill Armstrong; New Castle Federation of Teachers, Paraprofessionals and Secretaries; Venti Sei Winery; Denny and Raquel Flora; Mark and Mary Jane Mangino; The Community Foundation; City Church of New Castle; Ronald J. Alexander Memorial Trust Fund; Augustine's Pizza; Pizza Hut; Utz Potato Chips; Samuel J. Flora Scholarship Fund; New Castle police chief Bobby Salem and the New Castle Police Department; New Castle High School class of 2007; Pagley's Pasta and More; Horizon Supply Company; Son of the City; Faith, Hope and Charity; The staff of Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center; Medure's Catering; Grace Beal of Neshannock Township; Mike Mozzoccio of Neshannock Township; Preston & Grafton Insurance Agency; Chick-Fil-A, Southern Park Mall, Boardman; New Castle High School class of 2002; Word of Life Church; Theodore and Barbara Saad of New Castle; Gary Joseph State Farm agency; Berner International; Heather Armstrong; Olson and Kirkwood Scholarship Funds; Aaron Michael Cangey Memorial Fund; David and Sharon Esposito; New Castle High School class of 2008; Patsy and Rosemary Piscatella; Ingrid Lundquist, (school guidance counselor); Barb Harper; Nicholas and Marianne Riehl; Ed and Don DeCarbo Funeral Home; Joseph Regna; Ed and Patricia Germanski; attorney Larry Kelly; New Castle High School class of 2003; New Castle High School class of 2012; Christ Lutheran Church; Janine and Jamal Soubra, owners of Walmo Dry Cleaners; Anthony and Kelly Lagnese; New Castle High School class of 2009; Patty Barer and Anissa Mike; Renee Reichel; Russell and Angel Shaner; and Darren Heaberlin Photography.
