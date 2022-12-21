The New Castle Area School District needs a couple of reliable crossing guards, and they are willing to pay a little more to attract and keep them.
The school board at its regular meeting Dec. 13 approved an agreement with the city of New Castle to pay half of the guards’ salaries, plus a $1 increase in pay.
The district and city share four crossing guard positions, but only two are filled right now, according to district business manager Joe Ambrosini. Under the new agreement, their wages will increase from $9.26 to $12 per hour.
The district and the city had agreed on $11 per hour, with the district paying for half, but the district approved the extra dollar per hour to come from the district’s funds, Ambrosini said.
The guards work three hours per day, 180 school days per year.
“We lost two crossing guards this year,” Ambrosini said, adding that they resigned. That leaves only two, and the district is looking to fill the other two positions. Meanwhile, the city police and school officers are helping out with the patrols.
Acknowledging the city of New Castle already has a budget in place, the district agreed to pay the extra $1 per hour in wages, Ambrosini said.
Anyone who is interested in working as a school crossing guard is asked to contact New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem at the police station at (724) 656-3570, or Ambrosini in the district business manager’s office at (724) 656-4774.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.