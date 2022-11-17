The New Castle School Board approved promotions for three district administrators with two of them accompanying salary increases.
The board in a 7-0 vote at its regular meeting Monday designated Tabitha Marino as the assistant to the superintendent. That position had been unfilled since now-retired superintendent Debbie DeBlasio, who previously held the post, assumed the superintendent’s role in 2018.
Marino, who has a doctorate, previously held the title of academics and innovations director. She succeeded Emily Sanders, who resigned. Her new title will not include an increase and her salary for this year is $135,362. She was hired by the district in 2006 as an English teacher. Interim Superintendent Rick Rossi recommended the change to the board because her duties were different than what Sanders’ were.
“Some of the duties she did were eliminated,” he said, “and Dr. Marino added new things that focus on curriculum. She and I dovetail daily on curriculum and test scores districtwide.”
The board abolished Marino’s previous position of academics and innovations.
Rossi noted for now, her wages will not change, but the Act 93 contract for administrators will not be settled until next month. Meanwhile, they are working without a contract that expired June 30.
Wage increases for the principals and other administrators will be determined by the school board negotiations, he said.
Board members Tracy Rankin and Kenny Rice were absent from the meeting.
The board in a 7-0 vote also promoted Pat Cain, formerly dean of students at George Washington Intermediate School, to assistant principal at that school, and April Siciliano, formerly dean of students at the junior high, to assistant junior high principal.
Each of their salaries were boosted to $110,000 this year, effective Tuesday. District business manager Joseph Ambrosini said those raises will be pro-rated from Nov. 16.
Cain’s salary was adjusted from the $103,812 he was earning earlier this year. Formerly a special education teacher, he has been employed by the district since August 2004.
Siciliano’s salary was adjusted from $103,612 earlier this year. Before her appointment as dean, she was a teacher of special education and has been a district employee since August 2003.
Rossi explained that as deans of students, Cain and Siciliano were not able to evaluate teachers and were only managing students.
For the salaries they were earning, it was beneficial to promote them to assistant principals so they could evaluate staff and supervise evening activities, he said.
“Looking at the staff I have, in few years we’re going to have retirements, and it’s nice to groom young administrators to possibly take over a building of their own someday,” he reasoned.
“I think we will benefit by making them assistant principals.”
Siciliano’s appointment makes two assistant junior high principals. Rossi explained two are necessary because of the number of students in that building.
In other matters, the district will be looking for a new Rack manager, strength and conditioning coach and assistant varsity football coach.
The board voted 7-0 to accept the resignation of Pat Minenok from all three of those positions. He was not at the board meeting and no explanation was given publicly for his resignation.
The board also:
•Accepted the resignation of Jarrett Samuels as assistant social worker.
He was hired as a behavioral aide at the high school, along with Patrick Minenok Jr. at the junior high.
•Accepted the resignation of David Beavon as head golf coach.
•Hired Floyd Jackson, Devon Holmes and Justin Griffin as school security guards at a pay rate of $16 per hour or $7.25 per day.
•Approved Cherise Vigne as emergency substitute teacher, and Gloria Soubra-Stumpf as a substitute French teacher.
•Approved Robert Clark and Austin Pagley as substitute custodians, Lindsay Matthews as a substitute cafeteria worker and Dannielle Alazaideh as a substitute personal care assistant.
