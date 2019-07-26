The Union School Board approved the purge of decommissioned district buses to make room for new ones.
"We have eight (buses). Five are used daily, so two of them we got rid of," Superintendent Dr. Michael Ross said. "They were decommissioned. They wouldn't pass inspection."
Two spare district buses were decommissioned at the end of April, according to Ross. The buses weren't a part of the five main buses used for daily pickups, but used for transportation to events like sports games at other schools. When transportation was needed for those events, a third spare bus or one of the main five was used.
The district approved a savings secured loan with WestBanco totaling $167,794 for the two new buses to be paid back through annual payments of $36,206 for the next five years.
The buses will be taken to auction at 422 Auto and Bus Auction in Butler County in September. The money acquired from the sale will go in to the general fund, according to Ross.
"It seems like the best bang for our buck," said Ross.
Last month, the school board discussed an $800,000 budget deficit for building improvements. Ross said the district couldn't "wait for the money from the state to start flowing again," referencing the frozen funds from state-run construction reimbursement program, PlanCon. Building improvements for the district include auditorium seats, bleachers, energy efficient lighting, new desks and chairs and a coffee cafe.
"We will not shift this burden onto the tax payers of Union Township," said Ross. "We have passed fiscally responsible budgets for several years, so we'll utilize portions of the fund balance to make up the difference."
Ross proposed a motion to the board during new business to approve the purchase of a special education van. The district also decommissioned one recently. The board approved the payment for the van for no more than $30,000.
The board also approved the removal of drafting tables and over 300 elementary desks and chairs.
In other news:
•Next month's meeting will be moved from Aug. 21 to Aug. 14.
•The following hirings were approved: Kelly Finley, Morgan Stuart, Jessica Settle, Julie Stricker, Temika Taylor, Jenna Harrold, Jessica Galanski-Donnelly, Michelle Kassi, Courtney Bauder, Nicolle Barker and Linnell Robinson.
•Fifty-five cent raises for non contracted employees and 3 percent raises for contracted employees were approved.
•A payment of $929,446.77 for the purchase order list, $449,357.66 from the checklist and $9,644.36 for the cafeteria check and invoice were approved.
