Richard A. Rossi is staying on as the interim superintendent of the New Castle Area School District for the entire 2022-23 school year.
Meanwhile, the school board's search for a permanent superintendent is temporarily on hold while the new academic year gets under way.
The school board in a special public Zoom meeting Thursday voted 8-0 to approve a contract with Rossi, extending his service as interim superintendent through June 30, 2023. He will be paid $205,000 for the duration with no benefits. However, he will receive nine paid sick days and 10 compensated vacation days during the year.
The starting date for the contract is retroactive to July 6 when he first assumed the interim position with the district. He was hired for the position upon the retirement of former Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio.
Rossi's salary under the signed agreement will be pro-rated from what he already has been paid since July 6, according to district business manager Joseph Ambrosini.
Board member Kenny Rice did not join the online meeting.
Board President Gary Schooley explained the district initially intended to renew its search for a superintendent in September with the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV assisting the district with advertising and filtering potential candidates.
However, in talking with the unit's executive director, Dr. Wayde Killmeyer, “the general consensus (of the board) was that, with school starting, the likelihood of getting good qualified candidates right now is unlikely,” Schooley reasoned. “We're still looking for a sitting superintendent — someone with previous experience — and (anyone in that capacity) would be focused right now on getting their own schools up and running."
He said Rossi and the board mutually agreed that he would stay on for the school year. Now the goal is to resume the permanent superintendent search in late October or early November, when the school year is pretty well established, Schooley said. "That would be more conducive for potential candidates who might be looking for another challenge or chapter."
He added the board hopes to start interviewing new candidates in January and have a hiree in place who would begin full time at the end of next June.
Schooley said the board arrived at the compensation amount for Rossi for the year based upon what the district would have been paying now-retired superintendent Debbie DeBlasio for her last year of her contract with benefits, and a higher salary plus benefits the district offered to candidate David Foley, who turned down the position.
Foley, who is superintendent of the Knoch School District in Butler County, was offered the permanent position but rejected it when his own district upped his salary to $190,000, according to a report in the Butler Eagle.
"The salary (for Rossi) is higher, but there are no benefits, retirement or payment at the end, and we're still actually saving money," Schooley said.
He emphasized the school board "is very pleased with the direction Rossi is taking at this point. We've had a good transition under his leadership and he is able to stay. Everything I've heard from the staff is very positive and he's been effective."
Board discussions about offering Rossi the year-long contract were during executive sessions, he said.
Rossi, a resident of Greenville, stepped into the district's temporary leadership role after DeBlasio retired June 30. He was hired then at a per diem rate of $700 without benefits. He came recommended for the position by the Intermediate Unit, having been a member of its board of directors for nine years. He currently is the IU-IV board’s vice president and has been a member of the Greenville Area school board for 12 years.
Rossi previously served as the Union Area High School principal for three years in the 1990s.
Rossi’s career in education before his retirement spans 38 1/2 years. He was also an assistant principal at Hickory High School and superintendent at the Franklin Area, Sharon City and Conneaut Area school districts, the latter of where he worked when he retired. He also had been an interim superintendent at Commodore Perry and Lakeview area school districts.
He had indicated when he was first hired as interim superintendent that, come January, he and his wife and dog would be heading to Florida.
In a phone conversation Wednesday, Rossi said those travel plans have not been canceled but have been drastically curtailed for this year.
"In conversations with my wife, we felt that this year we will alter those plans slightly and commit to the New Castle community," he said.
Rossi said he decided to take the extended role in the district because, "I think in the past two months that I've been here, I've received a lot of positive feedback from the administrators and school board, that maybe my calling was to be here longer than expected.
"They had their sights set on hiring one candidate (for the permanent position), but that one withdrew the name from the pool. I suggested re-advertising in the second semester to get a top qualified person to apply and have someone on board July 1. Then Rick Rossi will be heading home to Greenville."
Rossi, at age 73, said, "I still have a lot of energy and a love for children and education. It's a grueling job, and I'm thankful to God that I can still do it."
