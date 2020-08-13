Whether New Castle Area School District students participate in the online version of district-run classes, or whether they enroll in the district’s cyber academy, they will receive laptop computers to use if they need them.
The district bought Chromebooks for the upper grades, and Androids for children in grades kindergarten through two, all of which will be on loan to the students for the year if the are attending either of the New Castle-run schools.
And while the virtual learning the first nine weeks can be done on many different types of computer devices, the district is recommending that the students use Google Chromebooks.
Parents also have the option of using the computers they have at home, if they so choose.
The district policy stipulates that students who lose or damage the district-issued devices and/or accessories will be held financially responsible for the full repair and/or replacement costs. Parents are required to sign a waiver when they receive the devices, acknowledging they must return the devices in good condition. They are instructed to print the waiver’s from the district website, and the link is found within the “Return to Education” plan on the district’s website.
Parents are to take the waivers with them to the school when they pick up their children’s devices.
The schedule for distributing the devices is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the following dates and places:
•Harry W. Lockley students in grades kindergarten through two, at the elementary school. Androids will be distributed.
•George Washington Intermediate School, grades three through five, Aug. 19.
•George Washington, grade six, Aug. 18.
•Junior/senior high school, grades seven through 12, Aug. 25.
Parents in households that need Internet service should visit the district website for more information, or call the district administrative office or help desk at (724) 856-0790. Several carriers such as Verizon, Comcast and AT&T are offering two months of internet for free, according to the education plan.
