A proposed 2022-23 budget is unlikely to include a tax increase for property owners in the New Castle Area School District when it is introduced to the public Tuesday.
The district's total spending plan will be on public display for 20 days after its introduction. Wages and benefits and charter school tuition increases are among the more significant expenses, district business manager Joe Ambrosini told the board at a school public budget workshop Monday.
The board has called a special meeting for noon Tuesday in the board room on Croton Avenue to formally present the proposed budget, which totals $60,062,296, an 8.1 percent increase over this year's budget.
Teacher salaries have increased by 4.1 percent, and total salaries and benefits overall have increased by 7.1 percent, according to a report Ambrosini presented.
The school district has not increased taxes since July 2003, holding steady at 17.27 mills. One mill generates about $523,685.
And despite rising costs, three allocations from ESSERS — federal COVID relief dollars — plus other COVID-related grants, all totaling $33 million. That will allow the district to meet more expenses and put more funding toward makeup learning for students as well as free up other money to pay expenses. It will increase the district's fund balance, from the current $1.5 million to about $4.5 million to $5 million, Ambrosini said.
The district's ESSERS funding, which consists of three one-time allocations to help districts recover educationally and economically from COVID-19, totals $29.5 million.
Ambrosini also pointed out an advantage for taxpayers enrolled in the owner-occupied Homestead/Farmstead exemption is their tax bills will be reduced by $328 next school year. That reduction is more than last year's for 2021-22, at $262. That is a savings of $66 more off of their bills, he said.
The district has 4,358 property owners enrolled in the exemption through the Lawrence County assessment office. To qualify for Homestead, the home must be owner-occupied.
Ambrosini noted 70 percent of the district's expenses are comprised of salary and benefits of employees, which are continually increasing.
In 2021-22, the district paid $36,887,232 in salaries and benefits and that number is projected to be $39,355,859 in 2022-23. About $4.6 million in salaries will be offset by the ESSER funds.
The district has 12 administrators, 213 teachers, 20 secretaries, 20 custodians, 62 paraprofessionals, 36 cafeteria workers and 18 technicians, security officers, tutors, and an athletic director. The enrollment is about 3,000 students.
Another big expense looming is that of tuition the district must pay for students attending non-district cyber and charter schools or other schools for other significant reasons.
“A big concern for New Castle,” Ambrosini pointed out, is the number of students who have left the district to enroll in non-district operated charter schools during the COVID-pandemic.
In 2018-19, the district was paying the tuition for 174 students in cyber school. That number for 2021-22 is 231.
The district is operating its own cyber-charter school, and for 2021-22, enrollment was 117. Ambrosini anticipates that the district will pay $34 million for out-of-district tuition next year for charter school, and for students who have special needs and attend other schools.
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said the district will survey the current charter enrollment statistics and try to encourage the students to return to the district classrooms.
“I think our elementary students all need to get back into the classrooms, not only for academics, but for social-emotional reasons,” she said. “We don't want to lose them to another cyber school because they are not getting any social skills.”
Another category due to dramatically increase in costs next year is in food service.
Jeremy Bergman, district food service director, said the district's plan is to sell bottled water next year instead of giving it away because of a price increase. The district plans to reopen its water fountains in the buildings with bottle fillers attached for students who take their own bottles to school.
The food service will see a decrease of about 15 percent in state reimbursement rates, he said, while continuing to provide free breakfasts and lunches to all district students.
