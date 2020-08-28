As New Castle students launch their fall online classroom schedules next week, they will need sustenance to get them through their virtual school days.
And no district child should go hungry under the district's free breakfast and lunch program. The meals will be distributed to all of the students — or their parents or guardians —at local bus stops while school buildings remain closed.
Classes begin Tuesday in the district, and students have chosen either online sessions with their teachers, or enrollment in New Castle Cyber Academy. Whichever they chose, because of income levels in the district, every student is entitled to free breakfasts and lunches every day, and the district is making it easy for them to get the food by stopping at bus stops at designated times.
"We're going to prepare five breakfasts and five lunches at a time that are frozen and they can pop them into an oven or microwave," Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said, emphasizing that the meals meet the nutritional guidelines outlined by the state.
Cafeteria workers will be at bus stops to give out the lunches, she said.
District food service director Jeremy Bergman is launching the initiative that will provide each child with foods pre-packaged by the district that will be handed out at designated times along the district's bus routes in the afternoons.
The distributions are for district students only who are enrolled at Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center, George Washington Intermediate School and New Castle Junior-Senior High School.
The locations will have a list of students' names who will receive the lunches. Students enrolled in the district are to provide their names when receiving their food.
Starting Aug. 31, the district will deliver one week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches on the first school day of every week, during the school year while students are learning from home. Typically, the distributions will be Mondays, except for when students are off those days. The Labor Day week meals will be available Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Many of these meals will be served in oven-safe trays so they can easily be reheated. The district is purchasing equipment to enable it to provide meals in trays that are both oven- and microwave-safe.
To accommodate every family’s needs, eight buses will transport the food to more than 75 bus stop locations throughout the district. Additionally, there will be pickup options at the back of the high school and at Taggert Stadium on the Cunningham Drive side from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. the days of the distribution.
Students don't need to be present to pick up meals. However, anyone picking up meals for them must provide their first and last names.
Children whose bus stops are not listed can go to any stop to get their food.
Anyone picking up meals is required to wear a mask. Parents, guardians or students should not approach the serving staff without them or they will be asked to leave and return wearing one.
"Please be patient with our staff during this process," Bergman wrote in a Facebook post. "Our goal is to ensure equal access to meals for all children of the district."
The menu for the first week of school will include: Uncrustables, scratch-made macaroni and cheese, oven-fried chicken with roasted redskin potatoes, chicken patty with curly fries, and french toast sticks with sausage, and more.
Any student's meals can be picked up at any stop. The stops at Lowry and North streets will serve the Westview Terrace area.
"We're trying our very best," DeBlasio said. "We're hitting every stop we could possibly hit and trying to make it as convenient as possible."
