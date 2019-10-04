The New Castle Area School District has conducted evacuations and other drills with students for practice, should an emergency arise or an intruder enter the school.
Now it’s time for the teachers and school staff to practice what they would do, should a suspicious person enter any of the district’s school buildings.
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said the district has scheduled two trainings for teachers and staff as part of their inservice days.
The first one will be Oct. 11 at the Lockley Early Learning Center. The second will be on Nov. 8 at the George Washington Intermediate School and at the junior-senior high school.
“It’s being done in our schools so they get a real-life situation,” DeBlasio said. Previous drills have been lectures by outside agencies, and has been done in evacuation exercises with the students.
The New Castle Police Department will conduct the exercises, she said, noting that the city police are schooled in ALICE (Active Shooter Response) training.
