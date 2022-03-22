Student fans of the New Castle High School boys basketball team are gearing up this week to celebrate the team’s state title game Friday night in Hershey.
The school board voted 9-0 Monday to approve a full day off for students on Friday, which is when many fans will be traveling to Hershey for the 7:30 p.m. game against District 12 champion Imhotep Charter at Hershey’s GIANT Center. Board member Tracy Rankin did not attend the meeting, but gave her approval by phone for Friday’s districtwide school closure.
The New Castle boys are vying for its second PIAA championship after defeating Gateway on Friday.
The district is sponsoring buses for students to attend the game and has plans feed them, en route, Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said.
She congratulated basketball coach Ralph Blundo for his successful season and commended the players for acting “like young men, not only on the court but outside of the game.”
Students on Thursday will be provided with breakfast and lunch for their day off on Friday. Those going to the game on the buses will get breakfast before boarding the buses. Pizza will be served to them at lunchtime, and pepperoni rolls will be served en route home. They also will receive bottled water. They are allowed to take their own snacks on the bus, but no other liquids will be allowed.
The district decided to provide the food because in the past, fast food stops held up the buses, DeBlasio explained.
Students who buy tickets to go on the buses will each receive a T-shirt commemorating the event, food, a game ticket and the bus ride, all for a total of $10.
The student buses will leave promptly at 11:30 a.m. from the field house.
Students wanting to go to the game on the bus must be signed up by noon Wednesday by seeing high school secretary Michelle Joseph in the common area of the high school.
But game festivities will begin a lot earlier than that to spread school spirit. Students at Lockley Early Learning Center and at George Washington Intermediate School were led on a “spirit walk” Tuesday morning to celebrate the team.
The hype will continue Wednesday with an afternoon pep rally for students in grades 6 through 12 in the field house for students, faculty and team parents.
Friday has been declared as a full Act 80 or teacher inservice day, DeBlasio said. Teachers who don’t attend the game are encourage to practice virtual teaching that day.
