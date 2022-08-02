The New Castle police department is investigating acts of vandalism at a George Washington Intermediate School playground reported Thursday by school officials.
School Principal David Antuono said the criminal mischief was done to the playground climbing set off Carlisle Street, overnight Wednesday to Thursday. Someone spray painted designs and vulgarities all over the equipment. A sliding board was spray painted and broken in several places, and fireworks were used to burn holes and create burn marks in the apparatus.
Antuono said some or all of the equipment will have to be replaced. Meanwhile, the New Castle Area School District's custodial staff was planning to paint over the bad words as a temporary fix and tape off the broken areas.
He said a district custodian, Jason Maciarello, noticed the damage while he was cutting grass on the grounds Thursday morning. Antuono reported it to the district business manager, Joseph Ambrosini, who in turn contacted the New Castle police.
Antuono noted the playground set has been at that location for at least five years.
"It's open to the public there and has been a nice place for kids to play," he said. "It's a shame this had to happen."
He added the younger children use the playground while the older youths are playing ball on the field nearby. "It's in a great location, and there are swing sets there."
He said the swings did not appear to have been damaged.
Ambrosini said the equipment is owned by the city of New Castle but is located on school property. He said the city at one time constructed playgrounds on the grounds of many of the schools in the city.
City public works and parks and recreation director Brian Heichel said the plan is to remove the damaged equipment. He is talking with the school officials about putting in another playground closer to the school, so it is within the range of surveillance cameras, he said.
"The grand scheme plan is we hope to do an all inclusive playground there," meaning it will be accessible to children with wheelchairs and who have physical limitations, Heichel said, adding, "We're working with other entities to make it come to fruition."
The George Washington site is is one of at least four publicly accessible play areas that vandals have hit this year in the city.
Last month, the playground at the New Castle Christian Academy at 1701 Albert St. was vandalized. That location had been hit multiple times, the school principal said at the time.
A few months ago, someone destroyed the picnic tables at the Earl A. "Muff" Sallie playground on the city's South Side.
Heichel said the police have been trying to restrict youths from hanging out at Cascade Park, where other damage also has occurred, including the bench having been ripped out of the backside of the train station.
Anyone who has information about the George Washington or other playground damages or suspicious activity is asked to report it to the New Castle police at (724) 656-3570.
