The New Castle Area School District is addressing a mouse infestation that was reported at George Washington Intermediate School.
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said the problem was noticed when teachers reported seeing a few mice Tuesday morning. The school custodians set up glue traps and caught at least a dozen of them overnight, she said Wednesday.
DeBlasio said she contacted a pest control company representative, who is going to meet with the district administrators about the problem at 4:30 p.m.
She said the company will set up bait stations that will be located out of the children's reach. The mice will eat the food, then go outside and find water and die. As an added layer of protection, more glue traps also will be set, she said.
The pest control agent assured DeBlasio the bait boxes are childproof and are not harmful, she said.
“First and foremost, the concern is for the welfare of the students,” she emphasized, adding, “we're going to let the parents know we are taking care of it.”
Although some students take their lunches to school, they store them at the top of their lockers and there haven't been any problems reported with mice getting into them, she said.
“When you're dealing with students, you have to move fast and quick," DeBlasio said. “We're working as fast as we can, the most effective way, to get them out.”
