The New Castle Area School District’s plan for discipline and better learning is expected to be rolled out later this month at the junior/ senior high school.
The district has spent $4,000 to purchase 20 gates for its planned intermittent closing of the restrooms.
A dilemma of how to stop fights in the school and smoking and vaping in the restrooms prompted Interim Superintendent Rick Rossi to present a plan to the school board of how he intends to fix it. The plan calls for using the gates to close some of the restrooms for more adult supervision, and to restrict cell phone usage by students during class and restroom time.
Students will be required to leave their cell phones in a slot at the front of each each classroom for the duration of each class period, Rossi said. If they go to the restroom during class, they will not be permitted to take the phones with them.
His plan for the gate purchases and restroom closure did not go through a vote by the school board. Rather, he is instituting it by working on it with other administrators — the district business manager and the school principals. The board members, upon hearing his plan, asked questions, but did not offer major objections to it.
“I didn’t need the board’s approval,” Rossi reasoned. “It’s part of my role as superintendent to provide a safe educational environment for all students, under the school code.”
At the board’s regular meeting Sept. 19, Rossi suggested closing off some of the bathrooms because there are not enough adults to supervise all of them. The gates already were purchased a week before the school board meeting, according to information from the district business office.
“The gates are not for every bathroom,” Rossi said at the meeting. “The goal is not to prevent students from using the bathrooms. What we want to do is funnel students into bathrooms that we can supervise.”
Rossi noted many students have been smoking and vaping in the restrooms.
Vaping is the inhaling from electronic cigarettes or e-cigarettes that simulate tobacco smoking. Instead of smoke, the user inhales vapor with nicotine and flavoring. Its exact composition varies, and some people use a marijuana-derived oil or alcohol for vaping.
The school district before school started in August installed in each restroom an electronically wired overhead “halo,” a circular device that detects vaping. When the smoke hits the device, it pings to the security guard and the principals’ computers, Rossi explained.
When the vaping student walk out of the restroom, a surveillance camera detects who was in there, he said, and it’s up to the principal to confiscate the vape pens and discipline the student.
“It’s the latest technology to curb the smoking and vaping that we know is so dangerous to our students,” Rossi said. “The halos over the restrooms are pinging fast, and we can’t get to them all. Our system is not working.”
High school Principal Rich Litrenta said if a student is caught with a vape pen coming through the security in the morning, he or she will get a two- or three-day out of school suspension.
When students are caught smoking or vaping in the restroom, they also receive a two- or three-day suspension, he said.
For a second offense, the student would get another three-day suspension, and after that, the district would look for alternative education for that student because “it’s probably an indication that there are other school policies that the student is breaking habitually, he said.
Vaping and smoking are only one reason Rossi cited for closing some of the restrooms.
Other reasons include students texting friends and inciting fights, and basic vandalism such sinks being ripped out, fixtures being destroyed and students putting objects into the toilet causing the drains and toilets to overflow.
Rossi said the gates for the restrooms will be installed by Oct. 7. The junior/senior high has more than 27 restrooms, including the ones at the field house. No gates were purchased for the ones that have doors with locks, but most of the restrooms are walk-in and have no doors.
Rossi said he will work with the principals to decide which restrooms will be closed, because “they know where the hot spots of the building are. The goal is to keep enough restroom open to accommodate the needs of the students.”
Cell phones have become a problem because students are using them to text and use social media to incite bullying and fights.
“Many school districts statewide are banning phones because it incites bullying,” Rossi commented. According to national reports, schools that have banned phones are saying that kids are now talking to each other, he said.
His idea, as a first step, is to have all of the teachers hang fabric pouches — similar to over-the-door shoe pouches — inside their classrooms and have all students leave their phones in them for the duration of class time. Then when they change classes, they have three minutes to get their phones and get to their next classes. They will be able to use their phones during those three-minute spans and during lunchtime only, he said.
Those pouches are not new to New Castle’s teachers. The teachers had them in the classrooms several years ago, and the district has them available for any class that doesn’t have one, including study halls, and phys ed, Rossi said.
“If we’re going to make an effective change, I need the support of the faculty and administration,” Rossi said. “We’re all here to improve student test scores and student behavior. If we get them academically engaged, I believe the behavior comes along with it.”
Rossi noted that this year, there have been about nine fights in the building.
Litrenta said the punishment for fighting is three to 10 days of out-of-school suspension, depending upon the seriousness and the duration of the fight. The student also will face criminal charges by juvenile petition, typically filed in court by a school resource officer. Those charges can range from various levels of disorderly conduct to simple assault.
“I’ve held hearings in my office with parents and students to re-enter those children back into the school population,” Rossi explained. “If they’re on a 10-day suspension for fighting or a blatant assault, the parent and students and the administrator have to meet with me prior to granting permission back in.”
Students who don’t want to follow the rules are given another option — to enroll in the district’s cyberschool or Cray Challenges.
“We haven’t done any of that yet,” he said of the latter.
“I look at their academic record and their report cards from last year and monitor their progress this year. I look attendance, tardies and the whole student as a package. I let the parents know and tell the students they need to be on time.
“It’s all geared to getting them back into the framework to have a good time with their friends, but get an education,” Rossi said. “That’s the goal. Every parent has been cooperative and they have the same goal as we do. They want their son or daughter to succeed.”
Rossi said he is reluctant to ban cell phones altogether right now. If they can be used properly or in a manner that is not bullying, “I want to give them the opportunity that they can have their phones during class change and cafeteria time and be responsible. If not, then we’ll have to move to the next step, which could be banning phones in high school altogether.
“We need to improve test scores,” Rossi emphasized. “We’ve got to get back to the basics of education.”
