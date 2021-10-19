The New Castle Area School superintendent and the city police chief have issued a zero-tolerance letter for misbehavior in students and adults.
And incidents of it have happened in the district, according to Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio.
The letter, dated last Wednesday, was prompted by a combination of examples of things going on nationally, police chief Bobby Salem said, including TikTok challenges to vandalize property or assault teachers.
But DeBlasio said incidents in the district also have been enough to disrupt a healthy and safe learning environment and prompt taking measures.
“We had a couple of parents who did not know proper protocol of how to behave on school grounds, and some students have been doing the same at activities or football games or in the school hallways,” she said.
The incidents never escalated to any arrests, but the district wants to prevent that, Salem said.
DeBlasio sees the misbehavior as an effect that COVID restrictions have had on the public.
When kids were learning at home they were on their beds, sitting at the table learning virtually, she said, “but now that they’re in school with 20 to 25 students in a room, rules have to be followed and some of them are having a little bit of adjustment.”
She cited a few incidents where parents “were totally disrespectful to me and to the administrators and used vulgarity. It has to stop. That’s not the norm for New Castle. We have good children and good families.”
She’s encountered parents who have refused to leave school property or wear masks inside the school building as examples.
“Those types of behaviors are the minority and we want to stop it right there,” DeBlasio said, noting that tempers seem to have increased in parents and students alike.
“We follow the Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the school code and school policy,” DeBlasio said. “We’re a school. A safe environment and a good education are our two main goals.”
The offenders are not the majority, she emphasized, “but we have rules. I want to listen to people and respect them, but I ask for the entire district to have the respect back.”
DeBlasio pointed out that users on social media have created a lot of problems because of untruths or half-truths.
One year-long trend on TikTok asks people to do things every month for 10 months. September’s challenge was to vandalize school bathrooms, which happened twice in New Castle resulting the bathrooms to be closed. The offenders were not caught but teachers and administrators are on alert for it, she said. The challenge in October was to slap a teacher or staff member. DeBlasio wrote a letter to parents addressing that two weeks ago.
TikTok banned the trend on its platform and is removing videos that depict this behavior. DeBlasio said the school board is in support of the letter she and Salem wrote. Salem said the letter’s purpose is to warn that such conduct won’t be tolerated.
It is not designed to hinder free speech, he said, rather, it addresses violence, threatening, bullying and other misbehavior. He said that the district and the police are trying to ward off any such behavior in local schools that disrupts a safe learning environment for students and staff.
The letter states examples of bad behavior in parent and guardians are yelling, swearing, being hostile or confrontational on school property or at school events and becoming hostile, violent and threatening.
Those behaviors are illegal under the Pennsylvania Crimes Code, and visitors to the district who exhibit such behaviors could face criminal charges and will be placed on a no-trespass list, the letter warns.
Examples of student misconduct include reckless behavior, defiance, ignoring and disregarding direction, participating in any TikTok challenges, violence and improper use of social media inside school. Students who violate the code of conduct will be subject to discipline and possible criminal charges.
