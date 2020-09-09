By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The New Castle Area School District's food service department has continued its mission this week of delivering thousands of meals to its hungry students.
And because of a federal regulation that changed last week, it's unknown who is eligible to receive the free breakfasts and lunches, because now the children's and families' names are to remain anonymous.
Deliveries at all of the district bus stops resumed Tuesday – the day after Labor Day — with more than 4,000 meals prepared and packaged to be given out to district students. Food service director Jeremy Bergman said the supplies ran short this week and they had to make more food on Wednesday when he and his staff resumed the deliveries.
The free food delivery system was launched Aug. 31 after the district administrators and school board determined that because of COVID-19 precautions, students would not be going back to the classrooms.
Each child gets breakfast and lunch for five days and has the option of accepting 10 half-pints of milk apiece each week, which they or their families can pick up at designated bus stops at designated times, Bergman said.
He has enlisted all of his cafeteria workers for the effort, as well as two custodians from each building, because the boxes are heavy, some weighing at least 50 pounds. The custodians joined the effort this week after some of the cafeteria workers complained last week that they couldn't lift the boxes, Bergman said, "so we got them some help.
"In addition to the food boxes, we also have to load on 4,000 cartons of milk per bus."
The maintenance crews are needed between 1:30 and 2 p.m. only on Mondays, or the day of the distribution, business manager Joseph Ambrosini pointed out.
"We've gotten positive feedback so far," Bergman said of the program, which is set up to feed every child in the district because of the community's income eligibility level in the state's free and reduced lunch programs.
While the district initially buys the food, it is reimbursed the money from the state and federal governments, Ambrosini explained.
In addition to the cafeteria and maintenance staff, the district also had help from eight volunteers from Victory Family Church, which has been assisting with many of the community's food missions throughout the summer.
District-prepared meals distributed this week included roast turkey with mashed potatoes, cheese pizza with curly fries, nacho Lunchables with black bean salsa and Uncrustables with apples from the Apple Castle in Wilmington Township.
Bergman emphasized that any leftover meals go back to the school, where people can claim them for their children if they didn't get to the bus stops, or they go back into the freezer for another distribution. Workers on on the buses are eligible to take home the food if they have students in the district, he said.
Last week, the district had checklists on the buses of all of the students enrolled, he said. However, also last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture changed the regulations and determined that there is no need for parents to give the children's names anymore in order to get the food.
"We don't want to turn anyone away, ever," Bergman emphasized.
Ambrosini pointed out that whether a child goes to Holy Spirit Academy or any other school in the district, he or she is eligible for the free breakfasts and lunches.
Because of the anonymity law enacted last week, the numbers of meals to be prepared "are not an easy guess now, because any family can get it," he said.
Bergman already is planning the menu for next week's giveaway, which will include yogurt parfaits and orange chicken over rice with broccoli. The rest of the meals are to be determined, he said. He is planning to prepare 1,500 bags of food containing 10 meals each, or a total of 15,000 meals, he said.
