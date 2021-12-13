At its regular meeting, the New Castle Area School District took the following action:
•Accepted the resignations of Jacob Rocco, learning recovery success teacher, and Cara Hessler, cyber academy success facilitator.
•Hired Jamayla Hubbard as learning recovery and success tutor at George Washington Intermediate School. The position is paid through COVID-19 ESSER II funding.
•Approved hirings of Willow Ellis, Maris Freed and Ashley Davis as bus monitors.
•Appointed Trisha Marshall as a part-time server/general kitchen worker in the cafeteria of the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center.
•Added Milagros Boggart and Lou Abraham to the substitute teacher list. Boggart has an emergency permit and Abraham is a retired teacher.
•Added Nicole Natale to the substitute list as a secretary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.