The New Castle Area School District shuffled a handful of administrative positions last week.
The board in an 8-0 vote at its regular meeting Dec. 13 hired Sean VanEman as an assistant principal at the senior high school at a salary of $115,000 plus benefits.
The board also voted on a title change with no added pay for Dr. John Mozzoccio.
Board member Tracy Rankin was absent from the meeting.
VanEman fills a position vacated in August when Jonalyn Romeo, who held the post previously, was named as the assistant junior high school principal.
The district advertised the position and received 22 applications, according to district interim Superintendent Rick Rossi. Of those, 11 got a first interview, and five of them received a second interview before the board chose VanEman for the job, Rossi said.
VanEman hails from Neshannock Township, and he and his family currently reside in the Waynesburg area.
“He is the candidate everyone agreed upon,” Rossi said, noting he will be relocating to the New Castle area.
VanEman has been the director of academic accountability and innovation and Title IX coordinator at Central Greene School District in Greene County.
“He’s one of those in administration wearing a lot of hats, including curriculum, technology and testing,“ Rossi said. He noted at New Castle, VanEman will be expected to handle discipline issues, classroom management and other duties assigned to him.
The board voted to change Mozzoccio’s existing title to director for pupil services. He previously was titled as special programs supervisor. Mozzoccio’s current annual salary is $131,000.
“He had a change in job description,” Rossi said, adding, “He’s handling so much more than just special education. We wanted to encompass a truer job title for him. In looking at the administrative structure, I’m hoping the positions and identifications will be already taken care of before I leave here.”
He noted that Mozzoccio works with the special education, gifted, special needs and autistic students, as well as the students who speak Spanish and other languages.
“You name it, he does it,” Rossi said, commenting, “He probably touches more than 700 students identified in the NCASD.”
The board also approved an early retirement incentive package for administrators, after they work a minimum of 25 years in the Pennsylvania State Employees Retirement System. Early retirees will be paid their current Act 93 benefits, plus $45,000 over three years. The deadline for participation is Jan. 13.
In other personnel matters, the school board:
•Granted a raise of $2.50 per hour to school nurse Dawn Morici, a registered nurse, boosting her pay from $22.50 to $25 per hour. District business manager Joe Ambrosini, Morici started with the district 14 years ago at a pay of $20 per hour.
•Approved the hiring of Angel Kaszowski as a personal care assistant.
•Appointed Kelly Smith as a junior high English language arts and math tutor at a pay of $20 per hour.
•Accepted the resignations of Joni Huduch and Jenna Perrotta as cafeteria employees. The board also abolished three cafeteria positions and recreated them with different hours in order to cover the shifts.
•Approved Tonya Vanazia and Robyn Martone as substitute personal care assistants, and Josselyn Martinez as a substitute custodian.
•Increased the pay of Lee Cummins, a maintenance employee, from $14.08 per hour to $14.92 per hour.
