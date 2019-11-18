This time, someone else was the judge.
The verdict: Jennifer Nicholson is a leader who makes her community better.
Nicholson earned that recognition when Lawrence Mercer Athena International bestowed its Leadership Award on her at its annual dinner.
In addition to her role as a magisterial district judge in Lawrence County, Nicholson also volunteers as a mentor with Diamond Girls and shares her experiences with GEM Affair. Both programs offer life guidance to young girls, who, Nicholson said, “don’t have a lot of female mentors. I think they need to know you can do whatever you want to do when you grow up. There are no limitations.”
“With GEM Affair,” she went on, “it’s a program for ninth-grade girls, and there are usually seven or eight different presenters. It’s about nontraditional careers for women. So I tell them about being a judge, I tell them about my career path, how I got to where I am, just to show them there is no one way to do things.”
Nicholson says “nontraditional” may not be the exact word to describe her work today, allowing that there are more women in similar positions now than when she first donned the judicial robes 12 years ago.
“But it’s still something girls may not think about. A lot of them may think about becoming a lawyer, but most probably don’t think that they could be a judge.”
Colleen Chamberlain, who nominated Nicholson for the ATHENA honor, has seen firsthand how Nicholson embraces being a role model and shared those thoughts in a video prepared for the awards dinner.
“I discovered about two years ago that Jen was my ‘shero,’” said Chamberlain, who also is a Diamond Girls mentor as well as owner of Penny Allenwood Outdoors. “She had some health issues and … continued to plug away with the Diamond Girls, she showed up at our meetings, she mentored the youth and the students, and she’s always just had such a positive attitude and that’s been a fantastic reason for me to want to nominate her for this award.”
Nicholson’s compassion, Chamberlain said, has inspired her “to add additional compassion to my daily life because Jen works in such a difficult organization and such a difficult job, yet she is always smiling and she is always happy and she’s always positive.
“She does everything that she can do to help make those around her better.”
Nicholson attributes that ability to her grandmother.
“She was just an amazing woman,” she said. “She was very compassionate, and the thing that was important to her was the time she shared with us. She enjoyed moments.
“A lot of times, things get so busy in life and you get so caught up in day-to-day things, that every once in a while I just stop and think about her and think, ‘OK, just breathe.’ What are the things that are important, what are the things that keep me grounded? I just focus on that and it helps to calm things down and put things back in perspective.”
The road to becoming a district judge wasn’t the most direct for Nicholson. Although she says she had known since she was a child that she wanted to be a judge, her first job was in the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.
Later, she ran an unsuccessful campaign for state representative, but believes both experiences were key to her being appointed to fill a district judge position that opened in 2007. She was later elected to the position in 2009, and re-elected in 2015.
“One thing that really helped, and this is one thing I share with GEM in telling the girls about my job, is networking,” she said.
“It is really, really important. People I met at the sheriff’s department that I dealt with day to day — when I’m dealing with them day to day, I might not think much about it because they’re people I work with.
“But it all comes back around, and those are the people that helped me to get the job I have now. You never know who you’re going to meet along the way, so it’s important to be respectful to everybody, make connections.”
Although she admits that child abuse cases “just make me sick to my stomach; those are the ones I take home with me,” Nicholson said she loves doing what she’s doing.
“I never know what’s going to happen when I come to work in the morning,” she said. “I’ll never see it all, I’ll never hear it all. That’s what makes it fun.”
Somewhat less enjoyable, she concedes, is campaigning, which will come calling again in a couple of years.
“I don’t know what it is, but it gets to me,” she said. “Here, this is my courtroom, I’m in my comfort zone. But when I walk into a roomful of people, and I just randomly have to walk up to people, ‘Do they want to talk to me? Did I make them mad at some point?’
“But with this job, too, it’s always about going out into the community and meeting people and understanding what’s important to them, and where they’re coming from. I don’t really consider that campaigning, but in a way, it is.”
And that’s what she recommends to others looking to become a community leader.
“Get involved in the community,” she said. “Join different organizations and participate in them.”
