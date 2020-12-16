District hopes for Jan. 11 return to school

The return of students to their classrooms in the New Castle Area School District is postponed again to at least Jan. 11.
District superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said that for the past couple of weeks, teachers, too, have been teaching from home and not reporting to the school buildings, because of a recent spike in incidence of COVID-19. Friday is the last day for classes before Christmas break. New Castle students will return to virtual learning with the district on Jan. 4.
"We will evaluate on Jan. 4 whether they will return to school on Jan. 11, if the numbers are down," DeBlasio said.
If the administration feels comfortable then with the students returning to school, the district staff will prepare the rest of the week of Jan. 4 for return-to-classroom instruction on Jan. 11, she said, adding that "right now, every school in the county is shut down."
DeBlasio said the district administration has been evaluating the situation every two weeks in accordance with Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines, which recommended that district schools be closed until Lawrence County's level of positive COVID-19 cases drops back to moderate for two weeks in a row.
New Castle students have been learning from home since March 15 during last school year, and since the beginning of this school year. Although the district has a plan for them to physically return to the classrooms, the virus outbreak has preempted that.
For nearly three months, the teachers themselves have been delivering school lessons to the students virtually from their classrooms, but several teachers had to quarantine at home and teach virtually from their homes because of contact with other individuals who tested positive for the virus, DeBlasio said earlier this month. District food service director Jeremy Bergman said the students received their last food delivery before the holidays on Monday this week. Each child received five free breakfasts and five lunches, which has been delivered once a week to families at their respective bus stops.
No food will be distributed next week because the district will be closed for the holidays.
The free breakfast and lunch program deliveries of five breakfasts and five lunches per week will resume Jan. 4, Bergman said, and will continue until students are back in school. The meals also will be available again behind the high school and at Taggart Stadium when learning resumes Jan. 4.
