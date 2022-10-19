At its regular meeting Monday, the New Castle Area School Board added two new temporary teachers to its staff.
The board hired Domenica DoVidio as a temporary fourth grade teacher at George Washington Intermediate School, and Caitlyn Schnell as a temporary first-grade teacher at Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center. Both teachers will be paid according to the union contract pay levels.
Recognized two elected school directors for their years of service on the board, with certificates from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. They are Anna Pascarella, who has 12 years of service, and Mark Panella, with eight years of service.
•Hired Eva Cromartie as an English Language Learner interpreter at the junior/senior at a pay of $16 per hour for seven hours per day.
•Accepted the resignations of Amanda Griffin and Marce Powell as cafeteria workers.
•Accepted the resignation of Deanna Lafferty, a behavioral aide at the junior high school.
•Appointed James Birtalan as prison program instructor at a pay of $18 per hour for each hour of instruction, without benefits for the 2022-23 school year. The district typically has between one and five people in the program per year, and inmates eligible can be up to 21 years old if they don't have a high school diploma. Birtalan does not get paid if no one is in the program, and currently there are no inmates who fit the in the age bracket.
•Hired Amanda Griffin as a junior/senior high school security guard at a pay of $16 per hour, 7 1/2 days per week.
•Added Alayna Rozzi, Lauren Skolnik and John Cox to the substitute teacher list.
•Hired Drew Allen as a behavioral aide at the high school.
•Hired Jamie Natale as a personal care assistant.
•Added these workers to the nonprofessional substitute list: Ealainne Hall Chambers, Toni Lewis-Bundy, Doreatha Bailey and Mark McKnight, cafeteria; Anita Pagley and Charles Fulmer, custodian; and Amy Mitchell, Julisa Dickens and Charles Fulmer, personal care assistants.
•Approved Danielle Trott, DDS, as the school dentist to perform dental checkups for children in prekindergarten, kindergarten, third grade and seventh grade, at an average cost of $5 per student, not to exceed $1,500, for this school year.
•Approved a contract with Laura Aley as a medical assistant to serve a student at New Horizons, a public special education school through the Intermediate Unit, for the school year. She will be paid $15 per hour for seven hours per day, plus mileage from her home to Beaver County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.