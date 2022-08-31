There’s an old adage that an apple a day keeps the doctor away and the New Castle Area School District is putting that theory to the test.
The district has been awarded more than $100,000 for the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables for its younger students.
The funding was awarded under the USDA’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. The district will receive $52,150 for students at the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center and $50,750 for students at the Washington Intermediate School.
New Castle is the only district in Lawrence County to receive the funds, which are based on the highest rates of students who are eligible for free and reduced lunches.
The district for several years has been providing free breakfasts and lunches to the students in all grades. The fresh fruit and vegetable program supplements those for the younger students.
“The kids get fresh fruits and vegetables at those age levels, in addition to their free breakfast and lunch,” explained district business manager Joseph Ambrosini. “We apply every year for that money, and typically we get it.”
The fresh fruit and produce program enables the district to give the younger students a fresh fruit or vegetable daily as an afternoon snack, explained Jeremy Bergman, the district’s director of food services.
The district does not receive the funds for the junior/senior high school, because the grant program is limited by grade and the junior-senior high is ineligible, Bergman said. “The point is to encourage the younger students to eat more fruits and vegetables and develop those eating habits.
“We try to get as much produce locally as we can,” Bergman said. The district purchases its supply through the Monteverde Produce Co. of Pittsburgh, which buys fruits and vegetables locally while they are in season.
Because it’s already close to the end of the growing season, locally, Monteverde will buy the produce fresh from other states that grow them year-round, he said.
According to information from the USDA website, the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program is a federally assisted and provides free fresh fruits and vegetables to children at eligible elementary schools during the school day. The goal is to introduce children to fresh fruits and vegetables, to include new and different varieties, and to increase overall acceptance and consumption of fresh, unprocessed produce among children. The program also encourages healthier school environments by promoting nutrition education.
The program is an important tool in the USDA’s efforts to combat childhood obesity, according to the website. The program is successful in introducing elementary age children to a variety of produce that they otherwise might not have the opportunity to sample. The various partnerships that the program and state agencies have developed in the public and private sectors, as well as the dedicated work of school administrators, have contributed to its overall success and acceptance, the website states. The program is consistent with and supports the Health and Medicine Division of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s recommendations to provide healthier snack choices in schools.
The New Castle district serves about 1,500 children through the program.
