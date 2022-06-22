The New Castle Area School District has received a clean audit report for its 2020-21 financial records.
John Ruehle Jr., a CPA of Phillip Weiner & Co., the district's hired auditors, presented the report to the board at its regular meeting Monday, citing three key areas of importance for that school year:
•The independent auditors found that the district's financial records were in order, Ruehle said.
•The district ended that year with a surplus of $463,000.
•The district ended that year with a $2.9 million fund balance, while still expecting income from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to help offset financial and educational losses suffered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The key is to build your fund balance back up," Ruehle told the board, cautioning, "Beware of how you spend it."
He added that operating the district without a tax increase "is a positive thing."
The printed report indicates that revenues and expenditures dipped slightly that year because of school closure from COVID. The overall fund balance at the end of June, 2021, allowed the district to maintain real estate tax millage at its current level, projecting no tax increase for the 2021-22 year.
The board plans to adopt its 2022-23 budget at the end of this month, again with no property tax increase.
The district's overall increase in expenses in 2020-21 was 3 percent, or an overall budget increase of $1.685 million, attributed largely to salaries, benefits and tuition for district students attending other schools. The report notes that charter school tuition increased by 50 percent, which appeared to be a trend throughout many school districts because of virtual learning during COVID-19.
Ruehle said after the meeting that the report had improved that year from previous years.
The board voted 6-0 to accept the report. Absent from the meeting were board President Gary Schooley and members Marco Bulisco and Kenny Rice. Votes of acceptance were by members Karen Humphrey, Pat Amabile, Robert Lyles, Mark Panella and Anna Pascarella, all of whom attended the meeting, and Tracy Rankin, who attended via Zoom.
