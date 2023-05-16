The New Castle Area School Board fired one of the district's longtime math teachers.
At their regular meeting last night, board members voted unanimously to terminate the employment of William Croach, who has been a New Castle Junior High School mathematics teacher in the district for 24 years.
District interim superintendent Richard Rossi deferred comment about the reason for the firing to the district solicitor, Charles Sapienza. Sapienza declined to comment, adding there would be no separation agreement between the district and Croach. He would not discuss the reason for Croach's termination.
Rossi said that Croach had been under suspension without pay for at least two weeks, Rossi said, pending an investigation and hearing for which he did not show up.
Croach also has lost his position as a head varsity track coach, for which he was compensated about $6,500 for the year. As a teacher, his current annual earnings were $101,812 plus benefits.
A hearing for Croach had been set for May 10 after he had been issued a statement of charges against him, according to a resolution approved by the board. The resolution states that the failure of Croach to appear at the hearing to present any evidence or statements, and the board "found just and sufficient cause to terminate" Croach as a professional staff member and teacher.
The board's vote to terminate him was 6-0, with only those board members voting who had attended the hearing where Croach did not show up. Votes in favor of his firing were Karen Humphrey, Robert Lyles, Mark Panella, Gary Schooley, Anna Pascarella and Kenny Rice.
Board member Marco Bulisco was absent from Monday's public board meeting, and Tracy Rankin also was absent but voted by phone. Pat Amabile attended the regular board meeting but did not vote for the termination because he did not attend the hearing that was scheduled for Croach.
In other personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of Bella Sarandrea as a French teacher, effective June 9.
The board at a previous meeting had reduced the French teacher position from full time to half time. Rossi commented at the time that the enrollment for the program had declined.
Other personnel changes approved by the board were the abolishments of a part-time music teacher, and a full-time senior high music teacher, English teacher and Spanish teacher.
This was the second full-time English position that was abolished.
The board created, in lieu of the music teacher position, an itinerant music teacher for grades 3 through 8. It also created a full-time school psychologist position for kindergarten through 12th grade, a kindergarten through 12th grade special education/autistic support teacher, and a senior high English as a Second Language teacher.
Rossi explained the reason for those changes.
"As we're doing a master schedule, some teachers didn't have a full schedule," he said. "If I eliminated a position under the contract, I had to give the person with more seniority another position, and I had to add one position to coincide with the one who had the certification.
The board additionally voted to abolish the instrumental music position at George Washington Intermediate School, effective next school year, and to create an itinerant music teacher position for grades 3 through 8.
"New Castle has a very tight contract as it relates to bidding of jobs," Rossi said. "For example, a senior high teacher cannot bid on a junior high position, even though it's in the same building in the same hall."
He emphasized no jobs were lost with the changes. The Spanish teacher was eliminated because of a lack of enrollment. The district will have two Spanish teachers left, and the one in the position eliminated is bumping to another position to save the layoff, Rossi said.
The board also approved the hiring of Alyssa Vanasco as a full-time certified athletic trainer at an annual salary of $55,000 plus benefits.
Other resignations that were approved were:
