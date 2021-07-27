A day after the New Castle Area School District ratified a new five-year teachers contract, the school administration provided a copy of the previous version that was requested a month ago that the board had not provided.
The district also came forth with a copy of the newly adopted five-year contract the board approved in a 5-3 vote on Monday. The teachers union had yet not ratified the agreement.
The board at its June 21 meeting voted publicly to defeat a proposed six-year contract with the 214-member New Castle Federation of Teachers. The 4 to 4 vote stalemated the contract's approval.
The News requested a copy of that contact to determine the terms of what the board had rejected, and school solicitor Charles Sapienza in turn instructed The News it to send a formal request for information under the state's Right to Know Law.
The News complied, and the district had five business days to respond. On June 28, it sent a response requesting 30 additional days. The district, in its memo signed by Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio, checked a line indicating it is requesting the extension because “a legal review is necessary to determine whether the record is a record subject to access under this act.”
New Castle News Editor Jeffery Gerritt had said at that time that Pennsylvania’s Sunshine and open records laws clearly regard public records with a presumption of openness.
"For the district to shield a labor contract approved by the teachers’ union and voted on by the school board violates the spirit of the law and subverts open and transparent government," he said.
The district's deadline to provide the copy of the previously proposed contract would expire July 29.
Sapienza, contacted about why the district agreed to provided the copy after the board vote, said, "I found there to be a split of authority. My research indicates the Office of Open Records determinations include the contract being part of the labor negotiations. I would recognize that in certain circumstances, matters that come before the board that are voted on could be determined to be of public record.
"The Right to Know Act permits a legal review of the request, period," he said. "We undertook a legal review which was the school district's right to do so."
